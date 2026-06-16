Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead Offers Used Luxury SUVs with Third-Row Seating

Drivers Can Find a Selection of Pre-Owned Luxury SUVs With Third-Row Seating Near Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is helping Arizona drivers find premium pre-owned luxury SUVs with the versatility of third-row seating. Located in Peoria, the dealership offers a wide selection of used luxury vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and other leading automotive brands, providing customers with family-friendly transportation options that combine comfort, technology and capability.

Pre-Owned SUVs with Third-Row Seating

a third-row SUV

The dealership's inventory regularly includes pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models equipped with available third-row seating, including the Mercedes-Benz GLS, GLA and GLB. Shoppers can browse current inventory online and use vehicle search filters to locate models with third-row seating and other desired features.

In addition to Mercedes-Benz vehicles, Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead frequently offers a variety of pre-owned luxury SUVs from other manufacturers. Available inventory may include models such as the Audi Q7 Prestige, Land Rover Range Rover, Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy and Cadillac Escalade Platinum, among others.

Additional Features in Third-Row SUVs

Many luxury SUVs also include advanced technologies and premium amenities. Depending on the model and trim level, available features may include:

Heated and ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroofs

Premium leather upholstery

Advanced navigation systems

Wireless smartphone connectivity

Surround-view camera systems

Adaptive cruise control

Premium audio systems

Power-folding third-row seats

These features allow customers to enjoy luxury vehicle ownership while potentially benefiting from the value associated with purchasing a pre-owned model.

For drivers who frequently travel throughout Arizona, three-row luxury SUVs provide additional comfort and convenience during longer journeys. Spacious cabins, premium seating materials and advanced entertainment and connectivity features help enhance the travel experience for passengers.

Individuals interested in learning more about available pre-owned luxury SUVs with third-row seating are encouraged to browse the dealership's online inventory or visit Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead in Peoria.

About Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead

Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead is a luxury automotive dealership located in Peoria, Arizona. The dealership offers a selection of new and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles, financing solutions and automotive service for customers throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead