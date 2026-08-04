Mercury General Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the second quarter of 2026:

Consolidated Highlights

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Change

Six Months Ended June 30,

Change

2026

2025

$

%

2026

2025

$

% (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)





























Net premiums earned (2) $ 1,497,767

$ 1,366,738

$ 131,029

9.6

$ 2,950,180

$ 2,649,808

$ 300,372

11.3 Net premiums written (1) (2) $ 1,559,045

$ 1,480,807

$ 78,238

5.3

$ 3,109,163

$ 2,795,188

$ 313,975

11.2 Direct premiums written (1) $ 1,623,583

$ 1,484,985

$ 138,598

9.3

$ 3,196,324

$ 2,930,428

$ 265,896

9.1































Net realized investment gains, net of tax (3) $ 68,344

$ 18,549

$ 49,795

268.5

$ 64,756

$ 36,973

$ 27,783

75.1 Net income $ 263,502

$ 166,472

$ 97,030

58.3

$ 453,922

$ 58,145

$ 395,777

680.7 Net income per diluted share $ 4.76

$ 3.01

$ 1.75

58.1

$ 8.20

$ 1.05

$ 7.15

681.0































Operating income (1) $ 195,158

$ 147,923

$ 47,235

31.9

$ 389,166

$ 21,172

$ 367,994

1,738.1 Operating income per diluted share (1) $ 3.52

$ 2.67

$ 0.85

31.8

$ 7.03

$ 0.38

$ 6.65

1,750.0 Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4) $ 75,000

$ 13,000

$ 62,000

476.9

$ 168,000

$ 460,000

$ (292,000)

(63.5) Combined ratio (5) 89.9 %

92.5 %

—

(2.6) pts

89.6 %

105.4 %

—

(15.8) pts





(1) These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules." (2) Net premiums earned for the three months ended June 30, 2025 includes $51 million of ceded premiums earned related to reinstatement premiums. The Company paid and recorded $101 million of reinstatement premiums in the first quarter of 2025 to reinstate the fully exhausted reinsurance coverage layers of its catastrophe reinsurance treaty ending June 30, 2025 following the Palisades and Eaton wildfires in January 2025, $50 million of which was earned in the first quarter of 2025 and $51 million in the second quarter of 2025. Both net premiums earned and net premiums written for the six months ended June 30, 2025 include $101 million of increased ceded premiums due to the reinstatement premiums noted above. (3) Net realized investment gains before tax was $87 million and $23 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and $82 million and $47 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The changes in fair value of the Company's investments are recorded as part of net realized investment gains or losses in its consolidated statements of operations due to the adoption of the fair value option under GAAP. (4) The majority of 2026 catastrophe losses resulted from approximately $80 million of adverse reserve development on the Palisades and Eaton wildfires, and approximately $72 million of losses from storms in Texas and Oklahoma. The majority of 2025 catastrophe losses resulted from the Palisades and Eaton wildfires in California and storms in Texas and Oklahoma. (5) The Company experienced favorable development of approximately $35 million and unfavorable development of approximately $4 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and favorable development of approximately $44 million and $47 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The year-to-date favorable development in 2026 was primarily attributable to lower than estimated losses and loss adjustment expenses in the automobile line of insurance business, partially offset by adverse development on the homeowners line of insurance business. The year-to-date favorable development in 2025 was primarily attributable to lower than estimated losses and loss adjustment expenses in the private passenger automobile and homeowners lines of insurance business.

Investment Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 (000's except average annual yield)













Average invested assets at cost (1) $ 6,887,886

$ 5,703,599

$ 6,764,700

$ 5,686,645 Net investment income (2) (3)













Before income taxes $ 89,763

$ 78,759

$ 175,399

$ 160,238 After income taxes $ 76,622

$ 66,021

$ 149,482

$ 133,872 Average annual yield on investments (2) (3)













Before income taxes 4.5 %

4.7 %

4.5 %

4.7 % After income taxes 3.9 %

3.9 %

3.9 %

4.0 %





(1) Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets excluding cash for each period. (2) Net investment income includes interest income earned on cash of approximately $11.9 million and $12.5 million ($9.4 million and $9.9 million after tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and approximately $23.1 million and $25.6 million ($18.2 million and $20.2 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Average annual yield on investments does not include interest income earned on cash. (3) Higher net investment income before and after income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the corresponding period in 2025 resulted largely from higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments before income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2026 decreased from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt investments with lower pre-tax yields. Average annual yield on investments before income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt investments with lower pre-tax yields, combined with lower yields on floating rate investments resulting from lower short-term market interest rates. Average annual yield on investments after income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2026 decreased from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to lower yields on floating rate investments resulting from lower short-term market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3175 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 24, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 10, 2026.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers and direct-to-consumer sales in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com .

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general, including subrogation recovery estimates; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in the states where it operates; legislation adverse to the automobile or homeowners insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; effects of changing climate conditions; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; changes in global trade policies, including trade barriers or restrictions; and legal, cybersecurity, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Net premiums earned $ 1,497,767

$ 1,366,738

$ 2,950,180

$ 2,649,808 Net investment income 89,763

78,759

175,399

160,238 Net realized investment gains 86,512

23,480

81,970

46,801 Other 7,723

8,908

14,026

14,916 Total revenues 1,681,765

1,477,885

3,221,575

2,871,763 Expenses:













Losses and loss adjustment expenses 973,280

940,037

1,906,231

2,160,850 Policy acquisition costs 250,328

227,880

490,830

456,601 Other operating expenses 122,918

96,025

246,805

175,478 Interest 7,909

7,195

14,726

14,383 Total expenses 1,354,435

1,271,137

2,658,592

2,807,312 Income before income taxes 327,330

206,748

562,983

64,451 Income tax expense 63,828

40,276

109,061

6,306 Net income $ 263,502

$ 166,472

$ 453,922

$ 58,145















Basic average shares outstanding 55,389

55,389

55,389

55,389 Diluted average shares outstanding 55,389

55,389

55,389

55,389















Basic Per Share Data













Net income $ 4.76

$ 3.01

$ 8.20

$ 1.05 Net realized investment gains, net of tax $ 1.23

$ 0.33

$ 1.17

$ 0.67















Diluted Per Share Data













Net income $ 4.76

$ 3.01

$ 8.20

$ 1.05 Net realized investment gains, net of tax $ 1.23

$ 0.33

$ 1.17

$ 0.67















Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis













Loss ratio 65.0 %

68.8 %

64.6 %

81.5 % Expense ratio 24.9 %

23.7 %

25.0 %

23.9 % Combined ratio 89.9 %

92.5 %

89.6 %

105.4 %

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)









June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments, at fair value:





Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $5,802,102; $5,449,726) $ 5,788,544

$ 5,430,251 Equity securities (cost $860,929; $728,460) 974,212

812,787 Short-term investments (cost $368,338; $336,978) 368,357

336,992 Total investments 7,131,113

6,580,030 Cash 1,700,830

1,315,574 Receivables:





Premiums 828,516

751,554 Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable (5,800)

(6,000) Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 822,716

745,554 Accrued investment income 74,730

73,004 Other 78,067

86,508 Total receivables 975,513

905,066 Reinsurance recoverables (net of allowance for credit losses $1; $39) 44,249

109,672 Deferred policy acquisition costs 378,014

359,724 Fixed assets, net 151,109

146,880 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,977

12,125 Deferred income taxes 23,861

30,637 Goodwill 42,796

42,796 Other intangible assets, net 6,399

6,827 Other assets 69,504

51,338 Total assets $ 10,542,365

$ 9,560,669 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 3,674,700

$ 3,633,338 Unearned premiums 2,414,836

2,255,935 Notes payable 943,752

574,527 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 422,764

448,703 Operating lease liabilities 18,376

12,328 Current income taxes 2,947

30,770 Other liabilities 228,965

187,793 Shareholders' equity 2,836,025

2,417,275 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,542,365

$ 9,560,669







OTHER INFORMATION





Common stock shares outstanding 55,389

55,389 Book value per share $ 51.20

$ 43.64 Statutory surplus (a) $2.77 billion

$2.39 billion Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a) 2.18

2.39 Debt to total capital ratio (b) 25.1 %

19.2 % Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a) (c) 4.1 years

4.4 years Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)





Personal Auto PIF 1,070

1,044 Homeowners PIF 938

883 Commercial Auto PIF 34

34 All Other PIF (d) 318

304 Total PIF 2,360

2,265





(a) Unaudited. (b) Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value). The Company redeemed its $375 million senior notes on July 13, 2026 using the proceeds from its new $525 million senior notes issued on June 12, 2026. Had the $375 million senior notes been redeemed on June 30, 2026, the debt to total capital ratio at June 30, 2026 would have been 16.9%. (c) Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls. (d) All Other PIF represents the combined PIF of all the other smaller lines of insurance business, which in aggregate accounted for only 6.1% of the total company-wide direct premiums written for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES













(000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025















Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)























Net premiums earned $ 1,497,767

$ 1,366,738

$ 2,950,180

$ 2,649,808 Change in net unearned premiums 61,278

114,069

158,983

145,380 Net premiums written $ 1,559,045

$ 1,480,807

$ 3,109,163

$ 2,795,188 Assumed premiums written 1,977

238

(37,988)

(25,494) Ceded premiums written 62,561

3,940

125,149

160,734 Direct premiums written $ 1,623,583

$ 1,484,985

$ 3,196,324

$ 2,930,428















Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 973,280

$ 940,037

$ 1,906,231

$ 2,160,850 Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (28,229)

(41,322)

(41,652)

(326,434) Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 945,051

$ 898,715

$ 1,864,579

$ 1,834,416















Net income $ 263,502

$ 166,472

$ 453,922

$ 58,145 Less: Net realized investment gains 86,512

23,480

81,970

46,801 Tax on net realized investment gains (b) 18,168

4,931

17,214

9,828 Net realized investment gains, net of tax 68,344

18,549

64,756

36,973 Operating income $ 195,158

$ 147,923

$ 389,166

$ 21,172















Per diluted share:













Net income $ 4.76

$ 3.01

$ 8.20

$ 1.05 Less: Net realized investment gains, net of tax 1.23

0.33

1.17

0.67 Operating income (c) $ 3.52

$ 2.67

$ 7.03

$ 0.38















Combined ratio







89.6 %

105.4 % Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development







1.5 %

1.8 % Combined ratio-accident period basis







91.1 %

107.2 %





(a) See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures." (b) Based on federal statutory rate of 21%. (c) Operating income per diluted share for each of the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 does not sum due to rounding.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income (loss). Operating income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income (loss) is used by management along with the other components of net income (loss) to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income (loss) as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income (loss) provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income (loss) highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income (loss), which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to operating income (loss).

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written and direct premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period net of any applicable reinsurance; direct premiums written is such a measure before any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written and direct premiums written are designed to determine production levels and are meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written and direct premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

SOURCE Mercury General Corporation