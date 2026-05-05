Mercury General Corporation Announces First Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the first quarter of 2026:

Consolidated Highlights



Three Months Ended March 31,

Change

2026

2025

$

% (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)













Net premiums earned (2) $ 1,452,413

$ 1,283,069

$ 169,344

13.2 Net premiums written (1) (2) $ 1,550,118

$ 1,314,380

$ 235,738

17.9 Direct premiums written (1) $ 1,572,741

$ 1,445,443

$ 127,298

8.8















Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (3) $ (3,589)

$ 18,424

$ (22,013)

(119.5) Net income (loss) $ 190,421

$ (108,327)

$ 298,748

NM Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 3.44

$ (1.96)

$ 5.4

NM















Operating income (loss) (1) $ 194,010

$ (126,751)

$ 320,761

NM Operating income (loss) per diluted share (1) $ 3.50

$ (2.29)

$ 5.79

NM Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4) $ 93,000

$ 447,000

$ (354,000)

(79.2) Combined ratio (5) 89.3 %

119.2 %

—

(29.9) pts



NM = Not Meaningful

(1) These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Supplemental Schedules." (2) Net premiums earned and net premiums written for the three months ended March 31, 2025 include $76 million and $127 million, respectively, of increased ceded reinsurance premiums due to the Company's reinsurance treaty being fully used up and from the reinstatement of the Company's catastrophe reinsurance benefits following the Palisades and Eaton wildfires in January 2025. (3) Net realized investment (losses) gains before tax was $(5) million and $23 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The changes in fair value of the Company's investments are recorded as part of net realized investment gains or losses in its consolidated statements of operations due to the adoption of the fair value option under GAAP. (4) The majority of 2026 catastrophe losses resulted from adverse reserve development on the Palisades and Eaton wildfires, and storms in California, Texas and Oklahoma. The majority of 2025 catastrophe losses resulted from the Palisades and Eaton wildfires. (5) The Company experienced favorable development of approximately $9 million and $51 million on prior accident years' loss and loss adjustment expense reserves for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The favorable development for the first quarter of 2026 was primarily attributable to lower than estimated losses in the automobile line of insurance business, partially offset by adverse development on the homeowners line of insurance business, including adverse development on the prior years' catastrophe losses. The favorable development for the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to lower than estimated losses in the automobile line of insurance business, and the homeowners line of insurance business, including favorable development on prior years' catastrophe losses.

Investment Results



Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 (000's except average annual yield)





Average invested assets at cost (1) $ 6,643,376

$ 5,594,499 Net investment income (2) (3)





Before income taxes $ 85,636

$ 81,479 After income taxes $ 72,859

$ 67,850 Average annual yield on investments (2) (3)





Before income taxes 4.5 %

4.9 % After income taxes 3.9 %

4.1 %





(1) Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average invested assets at cost are based on the monthly amortized cost of the invested assets excluding cash for each period. (2) Net investment income includes interest income earned on cash of approximately $11.2 million and $13.1 million ($8.9 million and $10.3 million after tax) for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Average annual yield on investments does not include interest income earned on cash. (3) Higher net investment income before and after income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the corresponding period in 2025 resulted largely from higher average invested assets. Average annual yield on investments before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to an increase in tax-exempt investments with lower pre-tax yields, combined with lower yields on floating rate investments resulting from lower short-term market interest rates. Average annual yield on investments after income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2026 decreased from the corresponding period in 2025, primarily due to lower yields on floating rate investments resulting from lower short-term market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3175 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 25, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 11, 2026.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers and direct-to-consumer sales in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com .

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general, including subrogation recovery estimates; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in the states where it operates; legislation adverse to the automobile or homeowners insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; effects of changing climate conditions; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; changes in global trade policies, including trade barriers or restrictions; and legal, cybersecurity, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS (000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025 Revenues:





Net premiums earned $ 1,452,413

$ 1,283,069 Net investment income 85,636

81,479 Net realized investment (losses) gains (4,543)

23,321 Other 6,303

6,010 Total revenues 1,539,809

1,393,879 Expenses:





Losses and loss adjustment expenses 932,950

1,220,813 Policy acquisition costs 240,502

228,720 Other operating expenses 123,887

79,453 Interest 6,817

7,189 Total expenses 1,304,156

1,536,175 Income (loss) before income taxes 235,653

(142,296) Income tax expense (benefit) 45,232

(33,969) Net income (loss) $ 190,421

$ (108,327)







Basic average shares outstanding 55,389

55,389 Diluted average shares outstanding 55,389

55,389







Basic Per Share Data





Net income (loss) $ 3.44

$ (1.96) Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax $ (0.06)

$ 0.33







Diluted Per Share Data





Net income (loss) $ 3.44

$ (1.96) Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax $ (0.06)

$ 0.33







Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis





Loss ratio 64.2 %

95.1 % Expense ratio 25.1 %

24.0 % Combined ratio (a) 89.3 %

119.2 %





(a) Combined ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2025 does not sum due to rounding.

MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION (000's except per-share amounts and ratios)



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Investments, at fair value:





Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $5,534,785; $5,449,726) $ 5,499,834

$ 5,430,251 Equity securities (cost $801,687; $728,460) 883,623

812,787 Short-term investments (cost $441,810; $336,978) 441,841

336,992 Total investments 6,825,298

6,580,030 Cash 1,350,883

1,315,574 Receivables:





Premiums 825,000

751,554 Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable (6,100)

(6,000) Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 818,900

745,554 Accrued investment income 73,380

73,004 Other 86,557

86,508 Total receivables 978,837

905,066 Reinsurance recoverables (net of allowance for credit losses $2; $39) 47,771

109,672 Deferred policy acquisition costs 366,573

359,724 Fixed assets, net 150,854

146,880 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,153

12,125 Deferred income taxes 31,821

30,637 Goodwill 42,796

42,796 Other intangible assets, net 6,613

6,827 Other assets 59,266

51,338 Total assets $ 9,872,865

$ 9,560,669 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 3,646,201

$ 3,633,338 Unearned premiums 2,353,558

2,255,935 Notes payable 574,626

574,527 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 394,423

448,703 Operating lease liabilities 12,652

12,328 Current income taxes 77,180

30,770 Other liabilities 224,115

187,793 Shareholders' equity 2,590,110

2,417,275 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,872,865

$ 9,560,669







OTHER INFORMATION





Common stock shares outstanding 55,389

55,389 Book value per share $ 46.76

$ 43.64 Statutory surplus (a) $2.58 billion

$2.39 billion Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a) 2.31

2.39 Debt to total capital ratio (b) 18.2 %

19.2 % Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a) (c) 4.4 years

4.4 years Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)





Personal Auto PIF 1,057

1,044 Homeowners PIF 906

883 Commercial Auto PIF 34

34 All Other PIF (d) 311

304 Total PIF 2,308

2,265





(a) Unaudited. (b) Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value). (c) Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls. (d) All Other PIF represents the combined PIF of all the other smaller lines of insurance business, which in aggregate accounted for only 6.1% of the total company-wide direct premiums written for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES





(000's except per-share amounts and ratios) (unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025







Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)







Net premiums earned $ 1,452,413

$ 1,283,069 Change in net unearned premiums 97,705

31,311 Net premiums written $ 1,550,118

$ 1,314,380 Assumed premiums written $ (39,965)

$ (25,733) Ceded premiums written $ 62,588

$ 156,796 Direct premiums written $ 1,572,741

$ 1,445,443







Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 932,950

$ 1,220,813 Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (13,422)

(285,112) Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 919,528

$ 935,701







Net income (loss) $ 190,421

$ (108,327) Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains (4,543)

23,321 Tax on net realized investment (losses) gains (b) (954)

4,897 Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (3,589)

18,424 Operating income (loss) $ 194,010

$ (126,751)







Per diluted share:





Net income (loss) $ 3.44

$ (1.96) Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (0.06)

0.33 Operating income (loss) $ 3.50

$ (2.29)







Combined ratio 89.3 %

119.2 % Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development 0.6 %

4.0 % Combined ratio-accident period basis (c) 89.9 %

123.1 %





(a) See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures." (b) Based on federal statutory rate of 21%. (c) Combined ratio-accident period basis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 does not sum due to rounding.

Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.

Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income (loss). Operating income (loss) is net income (loss) excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income (loss) is used by management along with the other components of net income (loss) to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income (loss) as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income (loss) provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income (loss) highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income (loss), which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to operating income (loss).

Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written and direct premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period net of any applicable reinsurance; direct premiums written is such a measure before any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written and direct premiums written are designed to determine production levels and are meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written and direct premiums written.

Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.

Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.

SOURCE Mercury General Corporation