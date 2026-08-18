Mercury Insurance Named to Forbes' 2026 List of America's Best Employers for Women

Recognition, informed by team member feedback, highlights Mercury's focus on career growth, leadership development and long-term opportunity for women.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Women 2026, honoring the company's commitment to fostering an environment where women have opportunities to grow, lead and build rewarding careers.

The Forbes recognition is informed by independent team member feedback and considers factors including workplace culture, professional development, work-life balance, pay equity, parental leave and the representation of women in leadership.

Forbes America's Best Employers for Women 2026

"Women have helped shape Mercury's success for decades," said Gabriel Tirador, CEO of Mercury Insurance. "Our goal is to ensure every team member has the opportunity to grow professionally, contribute meaningfully and pursue leadership opportunities. We're honored that Forbes has recognized the culture we've worked to build and will continue investing in creating opportunities for women across our organization."

Mercury believes that diverse perspectives strengthen its business, improve collaboration and ultimately help the company better serve its customers and communities. Through professional development, leadership opportunities and a people-first culture, Mercury strives to create an environment where everyone can succeed at every stage of their careers.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects how our team members experience Mercury," said Jenny Chan , Chief People Officer at Mercury Insurance. "Creating opportunities for women isn't a one-time initiative. It's part of how we recruit, develop and support talent every day. We want everyone at Mercury to see a future where they can build long, fulfilling careers, advance into leadership roles and know their contributions are valued."

The honor follows Mercury's recognition earlier this year as one of Forbes' America's Best Midsize Employers 2026, further reinforcing the company's reputation as a place where team members can build meaningful, long-term careers.

The complete Forbes America's Best Employers for Women 2026 rankings are available on the Forbes website.

For information about employment at Mercury, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance