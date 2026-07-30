Mercury Insurance Names the 10 Most Affordable New Trucks to Insure for 2026

Chevrolet earns the top two spots as pickups continue balancing capability and value

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether they're used on construction sites, family road trips or daily commutes, pickup trucks remain one of America's most versatile vehicles. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) today released its annual ranking of the 10 most affordable new 2026 model year trucks to insure, helping buyers compare another important ownership expense before making a purchase.

The 2026 Chevrolet Colorado LT is Mercury Insurance’s Most Affordable Truck to insure for 2026. Photo courtesy of Chevrolet.

"Truck buyers often focus on towing capacity, payload and performance," said Chong Gao, Director of R&D for Mercury Insurance. "Insurance costs deserve equal consideration because they're part of the total cost of owning a truck."

Rank Vehicle 1 Chevrolet Colorado LT 2 Chevrolet Silverado C3500 3 Ford Maverick / Ford Ranger 4 Hyundai Santa Cruz SE 5 Toyota Tundra CrewMax 6 Ford F-150 7 Toyota Tacoma 8 Ford F-350 Super Duty 9 Dodge 1500 / Ram 1500 10 GMC Canyon Denali

Modern pickups serve a wider range of drivers than ever before. Many owners rely on them for work during the week and recreation on weekends, making long-term ownership costs increasingly important.

Insurance premiums reflect more than a vehicle's purchase price. Repair complexity, replacement part availability, theft frequency and safety systems all play a role in determining insurance costs.

"Comparing insurance before signing paperwork is one of the easiest ways shoppers can avoid unexpected expenses," Gao said.

Methodology

Mercury Insurance's Research & Development team analyzed insurance costs for new 2025-2027 model year trucks. Rankings are based on Mercury's internal insurance analysis. Individual premiums vary based on driver profile, location, coverage selections and other underwriting factors.

To view past press releases about affordability, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance