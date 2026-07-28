Mercury Insurance Reveals the 10 Most Affordable New SUVs to Insure for 2026

Hyundai Santa Fe leads this year's rankings as Mercury helps consumers compare another important ownership cost

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying an SUV often starts with comparing sticker prices, fuel economy and safety ratings. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) says shoppers should add one more item to that checklist: insurance costs.

Today, Mercury Insurance released its annual list of the 10 most affordable new 2026 model year SUVs to insure, giving consumers another way to evaluate the long-term cost of owning one of America's most popular vehicle types.

The 2026 Santa Fe (all models) is Mercury Insurance’s Most Affordable SUV to insure for 2026. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor America.

Rank Vehicle 1 Hyundai Santa Fe 2 Chevrolet Blazer 3 Honda Pilot 4 Kia Sportage 5 Honda Passport 6 Ford Escape 7 Kia Soul 8 Honda HR-V 9 Honda CR-V 10 Kia Sorento

"Insurance is one of the few ownership costs drivers continue paying long after they leave the dealership," said Chong Gao, Director of R&D for Mercury Insurance. "A vehicle with lower insurance costs can help consumers save money throughout the life of ownership."

SUVs continue to dominate new vehicle sales because they combine passenger space, cargo capacity and versatility. While buyers often compare horsepower, seating and technology, insurance costs can vary considerably between vehicles.

Premiums are influenced by many factors, including repair costs, replacement parts, theft trends, safety technology and claims history.

"Insurance isn't always top of mind during the shopping process, but it should be," Gao said. "Requesting an insurance quote before purchasing a vehicle helps buyers understand the complete cost of ownership."

Methodology

Mercury Insurance's Research & Development team analyzed insurance costs for new 2024-2026 model year SUVs. Rankings are based on Mercury's internal insurance analysis. Individual premiums vary based on driver profile, location, coverage selections and other underwriting factors.

To view past press releases about affordability, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance