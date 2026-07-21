The New 10-Year Car: Is a $50,000 Vehicle Really Worth Replacing One That Still Runs Well?

Mercury Insurance says rising vehicle prices are changing the economics of car ownership.

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is encouraging drivers to rethink when they replace their vehicles as the average new vehicle transaction price approaches $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book. For many households, holding onto a reliable vehicle for a few more years may be one of the smartest financial decisions they can make.

While replacing a vehicle has long been viewed as the natural next step after a major repair or milestone birthday, today's vehicle prices have changed that equation. Between higher purchase prices, financing costs, taxes, registration fees and insurance premiums, buying new can carry a much higher long-term cost than many consumers realize.

"People often look at a repair bill in isolation," said Justin Yoshizawa, Senior Product Manager, Auto at Mercury Insurance. "The better question is whether replacing that vehicle makes financial sense. In many cases, investing in a dependable vehicle you already own can be significantly less expensive than taking on the costs that come with buying a new one."

Rather than focusing solely on the price of a repair, Mercury encourages drivers to evaluate the total cost of replacing their vehicle.

Before you buy, ask these four questions

1. Is the vehicle still reliable?

A well-maintained vehicle with a solid service history may have years of dependable life remaining. One expensive repair doesn't necessarily mean it's time to replace it.

2. What will a new vehicle really cost?

The purchase price is only the beginning. Buyers should also consider financing, taxes, registration fees, depreciation and insurance when comparing the cost of replacing a vehicle.

3. Is this repair an exception or a trend?

An isolated repair may be far less expensive than several years of new vehicle payments. Repeated major repairs across multiple systems, however, may signal it's time to move on.

4. Does your current vehicle still meet your needs?

If it remains safe, dependable and fits your lifestyle, keeping it longer may deliver greater financial value than replacing it simply because of its age.

"Today's vehicles are built to last longer than ever before," Yoshizawa said. "For many drivers, extending the life of a reliable car isn't settling—it's making a smart financial decision."

If you keep it, protect your investment

Drivers who decide to keep their vehicles longer can maximize that decision by staying current on routine maintenance, addressing warning lights promptly, rotating tires regularly and following the manufacturer's recommended service schedule. Small maintenance investments today can help prevent much larger repair costs down the road.

Mercury also recommends reviewing insurance coverage periodically as a vehicle ages. As a vehicle's value changes over time, coverage needs may evolve as well. Talking with a trusted insurance agent can help ensure drivers have protection that's appropriate for both their vehicle and their budget.

With new vehicle prices remaining near record highs, the "10-year car" is becoming more than a trend. For many Americans, it's a practical way to get more value from one of the largest purchases they'll ever make.

For information about saving money on your car and your insurance, visit the Mercury Insurance Resource Center.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE TX: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance