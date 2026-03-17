Mercy Medical Center Named to Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026"

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy Medical Center has been named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026" by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This national award recognizes Mercy's commitment to fostering a workplace culture built on gender equality, fairness, and inclusion, and supporting the professional growth and success of women across the organization. Mercy was also so recognized by Newsweek in 2025.

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group selected the honorees based on a nationwide survey of more than 89,000 female employees, evaluating companies across 120 key performance indicators, with additional emphasis on factors such as gender equality, workplace culture, career advancement opportunities, and overall employee satisfaction.

Founded by women, the Sisters of Mercy, more than 150 years ago, Mercy Medical Center has a longstanding commitment to supporting women in healthcare, both as caregivers and as leaders.

"From that November day in 1874 when six Sisters of Mercy came to Baltimore to take charge of a dispensary, laying the foundation for Mercy Medical Center, to the national reputation in women's healthcare Mercy is known for today, Mercy has long been dedicated to supporting women in every aspect of our mission," said Sister Helen Amos, RSM, Executive Chair, Mercy Health Services Board of Trustees.

"Being recognized again by Newsweek as one of the nation's greatest workplaces for women reflects Mercy's ongoing commitment to creating an environment where women can grow professionally, lead with confidence, and make meaningful contributions to patient care and our community," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services. "This recognition underscores our continued efforts to foster a workplace where women feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed."

While gender equality has made meaningful progress in recent years, women continue to face challenges in the workplace, including unconscious bias and barriers to career advancement.

"That is why Newsweek is proud to partner with Plant-A Insights to present this list of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2026'," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. "We hope this ranking highlights the organizations setting new standards for women in the workplace and serves as a valuable resource for those seeking employers aligned with their professional goals and values."

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore, just blocks from the Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy is nationally recognized for women's health care, orthopedics, cancer care, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine and the state-of-the-art Mary Catherine Bunting Center, a $400+ million facility dedicated to comprehensive women's health services. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, follow MDMercyMedia on Twitter(X) and Facebook, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center