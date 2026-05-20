Mercy Medical Center Medical-Surgical Nursing Team Earns Prestigious AMSN PRISM Award®

Mercy First hospital in Baltimore and one of only two in Maryland to receive national honor

BALTIMORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy Medical Center proudly announces that the Medical-Surgical Nursing team, Bunting 16 (16th floor Orthopedics unit in the Mary Catherine Bunting Center), has received the prestigious PRISM Award® from the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses (AMSN). This national recognition honors exceptional nursing practice, leadership, and patient outcomes in medical-surgical units.

The Mercy Medical Center Medical-Surgical Nursing team, Bunting 16 (16th floor Orthopedics unit), winners of the prestigious PRISM Award® from the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses (AMSN).

Mercy is the first hospital in Baltimore—and one of only two in the state of Maryland—to earn the PRISM Award®, underscoring the extraordinary dedication, expertise, and compassionate care delivered daily by Mercy's medical-surgical nurses. Medical-surgical nurses represent the largest group of specialty nurses in hospital settings nationwide, overseeing a broad range of patient care responsibilities.

The PRISM Award®, which stands for "Premier Recognition In the Specialty of Med-Surg," is the first award of its kind recognizing medical-surgical nursing units in the United States and internationally. Co-sponsored by AMSN and the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board (MSNCB), the award recognizes excellence in nursing leadership, evidence-based practice, positive patient outcomes, lifelong learning, and the creation of healthy work environments.

"Our nurses are the living continuation of the mission the Sisters of Mercy brought to Baltimore more than 151 years ago — to care for this community with dignity, compassion, and excellence," said Dr. David Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services. "To our Bunting 16 nurses: Thank you for your expertise and your unwavering dedication to our patients and to each other."

The 16th floor Orthopedics team cares for patients with complex surgical and medical needs, demonstrating exceptional clinical skill, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a steadfast commitment to safety and quality. The PRISM recognition reflects measurable patient outcomes, professional development, and a culture that empowers nurses to lead and innovate in the delivery of care.

"This award validates what we see every day at Mercy — nurses who lead with compassion, practice with precision, and advocate tirelessly for their patients," said Stacey Brull, DNP, RN, NE-BC, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of patient care services at Mercy. "Their commitment to excellence elevates the standard of care at Mercy and across our region."

This latest distinction adds to Mercy's growing list of nursing excellence honors. In February 2026, the hospital received news of earning Magnet status "with distinction" from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). Mercy is one of just 75 hospitals nationwide to receive this elite distinction, awarded to organizations that surpass the already rigorous standards for Magnet designation, one of the most prestigious nursing awards in the U.S. In recent years, Mercy has also received Beacon Awards of Excellence for both the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), distinguishing each unit's exceptional patient care and healthy work environments.

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care as well as orthopedics, cancer and digestive health among other medical disciplines. Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine as well as the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

For more information about the PRISM Award®, visit amsn.org.

PHOTO:

Front Row (left to right): Isatu Jalloh, DNP, RN; Natalie Moore, RN; Jahanvi Patel, RN; Shantel Chase, RN; Inna Getsin, RN; Thandeka Bembridge, RN; Latera Davis, RN; Stacey Brull, DNP, RN, CNO and VP of Patient Care Services

Back Row (left to right): Haley Simonds, RN; Katja Ilves, Clinical Educator; Erica Richardson, Assistant Nurse Manager; Liselle Richins, Nurse Manager; Michelle Barco, JJ Director.

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center