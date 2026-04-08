Mercy Medical Center Introduces Office-Based Intestinal Ultrasound to Enhance Care for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

BALTIMORE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy Medical Center is expanding its advanced digestive health services with the introduction of intestinal ultrasound (IUS), now available at The Melissa L. Posner Institute for Digestive Health & Liver Disease. This innovative imaging technology offers patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) a convenient, noninvasive way to evaluate intestinal inflammation during routine office visits.

Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland

IBD, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, has traditionally been monitored through colonoscopy, laboratory testing, CT scans, and MRI imaging. While effective, these approaches may require bowel preparation, sedation, or exposure to radiation, and results are not always immediate.

Intestinal ultrasound provides a different approach. Performed at the bedside in the clinic setting, IUS allows physicians to assess the bowel in real time—without radiation, anesthesia, or special preparation. The scan can be completed during a standard appointment, enabling faster clinical decisions and more meaningful conversations between physician and patient.

The program is led by Raymond K. Cross, Jr., M.D., M.S., AGAF, FACG, Medical Director of The Center for Inflammatory Bowel and Colorectal Diseases at Mercy. Dr. Cross is a board-certified gastroenterologist who specializes in the diagnosis and management of inflammatory bowel diseases, infectious colitis, celiac disease, and chronic diarrhea.

"Intestinal ultrasound gives us the ability to evaluate inflammation at the time of an office visit," said Dr. Cross. "Because patients are awake and involved during the exam, they can see and understand what's happening in their intestines. That shared, real-time insight strengthens our ability to personalize treatment and monitor how therapies are working."

Internationally, intestinal ultrasound has been used for years as part of routine IBD management. Growing clinical experience shows that this technology can help:

Identify active inflammation quickly

Clarify whether symptoms reflect active disease

Monitor response to medications

Reduce reliance on more invasive testing as appropriate

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, inflammatory bowel disease, including both UC and Crohn's, is increasing overall in the U.S. population, with about 2.39 million to 3.1 million adults in the U.S. having been diagnosed with IBD. By adding intestinal ultrasound to its suite of services, Mercy Medical Center continues to invest in advanced, patient-centered tools that improve access, comfort, and quality of care for individuals living with complex digestive conditions.

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a Catholic health care facility, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, as well as a teaching hospital for the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Located in downtown Baltimore at 345 St. Paul Place, Mercy is part of Mercy Health Services, Inc., which also includes Stella Maris, Central Maryland's largest long-term/geriatric care facility located in Timonium, MD, as well as a growing network of community health centers. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center