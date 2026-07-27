Mercy Recognized as One of World's Top Disability Inclusive Businesses

Distinction reflects Mercy's efforts to create supportive workplaces

ST. LOUIS, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy was recently recognized again as a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business based on its performance on the Disability Index®, the leading global benchmark for disability inclusion in business.

Mercy was previously recognized as a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business in 2025 as well as a Leading Disability Employer in both 2024 and 2025 by the National Organization on Disability. Mercy is one of about 12 healthcare systems to be recognized by Disability:IN for 2026.

The recognition reflects Mercy's efforts to advocate for and amplify the voices of employees and patients with disabilities, fostering an inclusive culture that welcomes and promotes the dignity of all. Mercy strives for excellence by enhancing patient experience, disbanding bias and innovating for greater accessibility. Mercy's Disability Resources Council and leadership seek to create a supportive workplace through providing education and development, community outreach opportunities and enhancing patient experiences.

Mercy's efforts also include regular continuing education programs for employees, inclusive leadership and hiring events, student programming and collaborations with local agencies in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Through intentional inclusion and accessibility efforts, Mercy strives to create a healthcare environment where employees and patients can flourish.

"We are proud to receive this recognition of the progress we have made, and we remain committed to the work ahead," said Marisa Hiatt, Mercy's director of experience and inclusion. "By embedding inclusive practices into our culture, systems and experiences, we are fostering belonging, unlocking talent and building a stronger organization for the future."

The Disability Index is the world's leading third-party benchmarking tool for evaluating corporate disability inclusion and is used by hundreds of leading companies across the globe. Companies like Mercy that score at the highest proficiency levels earn recognition as World's Top Disability Inclusive Businesses, signaling leadership and progress to employees, customers and community collaborators.

"The future of business will be defined by how well companies design for a broader range of people and experiences," said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. "Accessibility is a catalyst for innovation. Companies using the Disability Index are applying that mindset to drive progress across their business."

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state healthcare system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

About the Disability Index

The Disability Index® is the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual, confidential benchmarking of disability inclusion policies and programs in business. Trusted by over 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, the tool helps companies determine opportunities for growth through data-driven actions and outcomes that deliver long-term business impact.

SOURCE Mercy