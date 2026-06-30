Mercy Names New Mission Leader

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy has named Dan Ensell as senior vice president of mission integration. Ensell, who joined Mercy in 2021 as director of mission integration at Mercy St. Louis and later served as vice president, brings a strong commitment to advancing Mercy's mission.

"At Mercy, our mission is the foundation of everything we do," Ensell said. "It's reflected in the care we provide to our patients, in how we support one another as caregivers and in the way we speak about our work. What truly makes us Mercy is how we bring our history and values to life each day through our compassionate care and exceptional service."

"At Mercy, our mission is the foundation of everything we do," said Dan Ensell, Mercy's newly named mission leader. Post this

With more than 15 years of experience in Catholic leadership across healthcare and education, Ensell will guide Mercy's more than 50,000 caregivers in five states, continuing the work first begun by the Sisters of Mercy.

"Dan understands who we are and he leads with purpose and compassion," said Steve Mackin, Mercy president and CEO. "As we enter our third century of care, he will help us stay true to our mission as we continue to serve our communities, especially those who are most in need."

Ensell earned a bachelor's degree in theology from Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky, and master's degrees in religious education from Fordham University in New York and educational leadership from the University of West Florida in Pensacola.

In support of Mercy's mission, he serves as the organization's representative on the Catholic Health Association's mission advisory council and contributes to theological formation as an adjunct facilitator in the University of Notre Dame's STEP program.

Ensell succeeds Kevin Minder, who retired after more than a decade of service at Mercy.

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state healthcare system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy