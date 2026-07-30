Meridian Fleet Services Announces Partnership with TNA Fleet Services

Partnership unites Meridian's permanent capital and operational expertise with TNA's 100% mobile fleet repair model and founder-led team of skilled technicians, extending Meridian's coverage to 11 states.

MIAMI, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Fleet Services ("Meridian"), a family of commercial fleet repair and maintenance businesses, today announced its partnership with TNA Fleet Services ("TNA" or the "Company"), a 100% mobile commercial fleet repair and maintenance provider serving fleets across Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and West Virginia.

Founded in 2014 by Andy Bender and headquartered in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, TNA provides onsite preventive and predictive maintenance, scheduled repairs, federal and state inspections, diagnostics, and break-fix services through a fully mobile technician workforce covering six states. The Company is known for keeping fleets ahead of failures rather than reacting to them, for standing up coverage in new markets on short notice as its customers grow, and for the local relationships its technicians build with the fleets they serve.

"TNA's mobile service offering is an ideal partner for Meridian, and their geography is perfectly contiguous with our current coverage and brings us to 11 full states. In speaking to the clients, it became clear how uniquely they focus on getting the job done right the first time. We're thrilled to welcome them to the family," said Frankie Costa, CEO of Meridian Fleet Services.

For Bender, the decision came after walking away from a prior process.

"I'd previously been under LOI with a private equity firm and walked away when it became clear we were just a number. Meridian felt different right away. They moved as quickly and thoughtfully as we did and took a sincere interest in our family here at TNA. They've grown businesses just like ours by building behind the teams that started them," said Andy Bender, Founder and President of TNA Fleet Services.

A Partnership Built for the Long Haul

Meridian operates as a permanent home for exceptional fleet services businesses without the exit timelines of traditional private equity investors. The acquisition of TNA reflects Meridian's strategy of partnering with premier operators and providing the patient capital, shared services, and commercial and operational expertise needed to scale. Key highlights of the partnership include:

Fully Mobile, Fully Onsite: All service is performed at the customer's location by equipped mobile units, eliminating the downtime and logistics of moving vehicles to a repair facility.

Predictive Maintenance Focus: Rather than servicing on a fixed calendar alone, TNA builds programs designed to identify and address issues before they take a vehicle out of service, reducing roadside events and unplanned repair spend.

Rapid Mobilization and Local Relationships: When customers open new locations or expand routes, TNA can stand up coverage within days. Its technicians work the same territories consistently, building the local relationships that let them solve a customer's problem whatever it takes.

Contiguous Six-State Expansion: TNA's Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley footprint connects directly to Meridian's existing New England coverage, giving multi-site fleet customers a single service partner across 11 states.

Shared Services, Commercial and Operational Support: Meridian provides world-class support across finance, sales, talent development, HR, procurement, legal, technology and more, enabling TNA's team to focus on what they do best: keeping fleets on the road.

TNA will continue to operate under its established brand and under the leadership of Bender and his team, with support from Meridian.

About Meridian Fleet Services

Meridian Fleet Services is a permanent platform dedicated to partnering with and building exceptional fleet service businesses for the long term. Operating with patient capital and no fund life limitations, Meridian partners with proven operators to preserve what they've built while providing the shared services, operational expertise, and growth capital needed to scale. Meridian's leadership team brings a track record of delivering #1-ranked client satisfaction, 30% post-acquisition organic growth, and meaningful career advancement for legacy team members across previous national trades and services platforms. For more information, visit www.meridianfleetservices.com.

About TNA Fleet Services

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, TNA Fleet Services is a 100% mobile commercial fleet repair and maintenance provider serving fleets across Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and West Virginia. Through fully equipped mobile units and highly skilled, certified technicians, TNA delivers onsite preventive and predictive maintenance, inspections, diagnostics, and repair services directly at customer locations. The company's tailored programs, rapid mobilization for growing fleets, and long-standing local relationships give fleet operators the reliability and cost predictability they need to maximize uptime. For more information, visit www.tnafleetservices.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Meridian Fleet Services