Meridian Fleet Services Expands Mobile Fleet Maintenance across New England with Patriot Fleet Services Partnership

Partnership unites Meridian's permanent capital and operational expertise with Patriot's dedicated mobile maintenance programs and founder-led team of skilled technicians.

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Fleet Services ("Meridian"), a family of commercial fleet repair and maintenance businesses, today announced its partnership with Patriot Fleet Services ("Patriot" or the "Company"), a dedicated mobile fleet maintenance provider serving commercial fleets across New England.

Founded by US Army veteran and longtime industry leader Christopher Giardina, Patriot provides onsite preventive maintenance, scheduled repairs, federal and state inspections, diagnostics, and break-fix services with 100% mobile and on-site technicians covering five states. The Company is known for its tailored maintenance programs, exceptional response and fix rates, and world-class client service.

"Patriot is exactly the kind of business we envisioned partnering with when we started Meridian. Chris and his team have earned customer trust by delivering reliable and high-quality service to fleets across New England," said Frankie Costa, CEO of Meridian Fleet Services. "Their mobile-first model, commitment to client value proposition, and investment in technician training perfectly match how we want to build the premier fleet service business. We're humbled and thrilled to partner with Chris and support the Patriot team as they enter their next chapter of growth."

A Partnership Built for the Long Haul

Meridian operates as a permanent home for exceptional fleet services businesses without the exit timelines of traditional private equity investors. The acquisition of Patriot reflects Meridian's strategy of partnering with premier operators and providing the patient capital, shared services, and commercial and operational expertise needed to scale. Key highlights of the partnership include:

Mobile-First Fleet Maintenance: Patriot's fully equipped mobile vehicles and certified technicians bring maintenance directly to customer locations, eliminating downtime from transporting vehicles to a facility.

Tailored Service Programs: From multiple scheduled visits per week to on-call service arrangements, Patriot designs maintenance programs around each customer's fleet size, operational needs, and budgets.

Operational Transparency: All repairs performed in accordance with Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards (VMRS) and Standard Repair Times pricing, giving customers predictable costs and consistent service quality.

Shared Services, Commercial and Operational Support: Meridian provides world-class support across finance, sales, talent development, HR, procurement, legal, technology and more, enabling Patriot's team to focus on what they do best: keeping fleets on the road.

"What stood out about Meridian is that long-term partnership isn't just lip service. They're genuinely structured to build for decades. That commitment means they can invest in our people and make decisions that truly serve our technicians and customers over the long haul," said Christopher Giardina, Founder and President of Patriot Fleet Services.

Patriot will continue to operate under its established brand and under the leadership of Giardina and his team, with support from Meridian.

About Meridian Fleet Services

Meridian Fleet Services is a permanent platform dedicated to partnering with and building exceptional fleet service businesses for the long term. Operating with patient capital and no fund life limitations, Meridian partners with proven operators to preserve what they've built while providing the shared services, operational expertise, and growth capital needed to scale. Meridian's leadership team brings a track record of delivering #1-ranked client satisfaction, 30% post-acquisition organic growth, and meaningful career advancement for legacy team members across previous national trades and services platforms. For more information, visit www.meridianfleetservices.com.

About Patriot Fleet Services

Patriot Fleet Services is a dedicated mobile fleet maintenance provider serving commercial fleets across New England. Through fully equipped mobile shops and highly skilled, certified technicians, Patriot delivers onsite preventive maintenance, inspections, diagnostics, and repair services directly at customer locations. The company's tailored maintenance programs, transparent SRT-based pricing, and proprietary customer portal provide fleet operators with the visibility, reliability, and cost predictability they need to maximize uptime. For more information, visit www.patriotfleetservices.com.

SOURCE Meridian Fleet Services