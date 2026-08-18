Mérieux NutriSciences Enters Agreement to Acquire Certified Group

The acquisition expands Mérieux NutriSciences' testing, inspection and certification (TIC) capabilities across North America and brings its expertise closer to customers

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences, a leading provider of solutions for food safety, quality, and sustainability, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Certified Group. This strategic acquisition reinforces the company's commitment to delivering highly practical, innovative solutions to the everyday challenges faced by the food and beverage, cosmetics, over-the-counter drugs, reduced-harm nicotine product and supplements industries in North America and beyond.

Mérieux NutriSciences agrees to acquire Certified Group, expanding its testing and regulatory consulting capabilities across North America.

Certified Group, backed by Warburg Pincus, generates approximately $300 million in revenue through a network of 31 laboratories across North America. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services including core microbiology and chemistry testing services, contract research, certification and audit services, and regulatory consulting. The Certified Group is comprised of three verticals; Food & Beverage, through its Food Safety Net Services and Certified Labs businesses, has leading positions in protein, dairy, packaged foods and FDA Import Services; COS, a recognized expert in cosmetics, OTC products and Supplements testing; and Labstat International, a prominent reduced-harm nicotine product testing lab. These verticals are supported by specialized expert services including Lab Plus (contract research), EAS (regulatory consulting) and FSNS Certification and Audit (certifying body for GFSI and animal welfare audits).

Within the food sector, Certified Group has built a strong reputation as a bellwether for safety and quality in the animal proteins industry, and with extensive expertise in processed food, dairy, nuts, and spices.

By bringing together complementary strengths, Mérieux NutriSciences will provide customers with broader service offerings and enhanced regulatory support. With the North American Food TIC sector estimated at over $2.5 billion*, building a comprehensive, responsive network allows the organization to provide enhanced service delivery and continually invest in advanced lab technology to benefit our customers. Ultimately, this expanded coast-to-coast laboratory footprint will ensure that the company is even closer to its customers, meeting localized, time-sensitive needs with unmatched speed and reliability right where production happens.

As part of its long-term strategy, Mérieux NutriSciences is committed to preserving and growing the Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) business, continuing to invest in the unique specialized testing, special projects, certification and audit requirements of North American beef, pork, and poultry producers.

"This acquisition marks an important step in our growth strategy and strengthens our ability to support customers across North America," said Nicolas Cartier, CEO of Mérieux NutriSciences. "A more diversified, multi-regional network creates new opportunities for knowledge-sharing and technical leadership across a wider range of disciplines, empowering our teams to meet our customers' evolving needs and fulfill our purpose: Better Food. Better Health. Better World."

"Becoming part of the Mérieux NutriSciences family, one of the most respected food testing companies — rooted in the Pasteur tradition established by Marcel Mérieux nearly 130 years ago — is the perfect next chapter for our company. Together with our COS testing business and Labstat, this merger enhances Certified Group's testing capabilities and strengthens our ability to better serve our customers. We're incredibly grateful for the backing of Warburg Pincus and Tillia Partners, and for a Board of Directors that includes the founders of Food Safety Net Services and Certified Laboratories." said David Morgan, CEO of Certified Group.

"Certified Group has built a differentiated platform with a strong reputation for quality, scientific excellence and exceptional customer service. Mérieux NutriSciences and Certified Group bring complementary capabilities, global scale and a shared commitment to serving customers at the highest standards. We are proud to have supported Certified Group's evolution and look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive as part of Mérieux NutriSciences" added Deborah Kerr, Managing Director, Warburg Pincus & Executive Chair, Certified Group.

"Through this deal, we are bringing more solutions closer to customers for faster turnaround times, continued commitment to quality and built-in network backup" said Sébastien Moulard, President North America at Mérieux NutriSciences. "This integration significantly expands our capabilities and ability to deliver best-in-class TIC solutions through dedicated 24/7 operations, while strengthening high-value expertise across Food & Beverage, supplements, cosmetics, Labstat, and creating new opportunities for all of our teams."

The transaction is expected to close by the last quarter of 2026, once customary closing conditions have been met.

About Mérieux NutriSciences:

At Mérieux NutriSciences, we leverage 60 years of scientific and entrepreneurial expertise to answer food industry needs. Today's global challenges transform the way food is produced, marketed and consumed, which is why we know our clients need more than reliable analytical results; they need practical and innovative solutions that will contribute to make food systems safer, healthier and more sustainable. Present worldwide, we are more than 140 accredited laboratories and a team of over 10,000 committed employees. We strongly believe that together, we can create solutions to offer our planet: BETTER FOOD. BETTER HEALTH. BETTER WORLD. www.merieuxnutrisciences.com

About Certified Group:

Certified Group partners with customers to deliver innovative scientific solutions and expertise — So The World Can Trust In What It Consumes®. As a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, certification, and audit services, Certified Group encompasses Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. The company serves a wide range of industries, including food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, and more. www.certifiedgroup.com

*Source: Mérieux NutriSciences' estimates based on market studies. Reflects outsourced food TIC sector only.

Media contacts:

Ashton van den Bergh (Global)

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SOURCE Mérieux NutriSciences