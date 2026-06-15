Merit Financial and Prizm Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Insurance for Wealth Management Clients

Partnership brings Prizm's digital insurance platform to Merit Financial advisors and clients nationwide

ATLANTA and CHICAGO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merit Financial Advisors, a leading wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and business owners across the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with Prizm, the first and only digital insurance platform built for personal-lines insurance.

Merit advisors will now be able to offer clients a streamlined, technology-enabled insurance experience through Prizm's platform, helping clients more easily review, purchase, and manage home, auto, umbrella, and other personal insurance coverage as part of their broader financial plan.

The partnership reflects a growing industry trend toward integrating insurance into holistic wealth management, giving advisors more influence into clients' financial lives while improving client outcomes and reducing friction around insurance planning.

"Insurance is one of the most overlooked components of financial wellness," said Dave Olchowka, CEO and Co-Founder of Prizm. "Merit has built an exceptional advisory business centered around comprehensive planning and client experience, and we're excited to partner with their team to make insurance easier, more transparent, and more integrated into the financial planning process."

Prizm's platform combines digital workflows, carrier connectivity, and licensed insurance expertise to simplify the traditionally fragmented insurance process. Clients can securely share existing policy information, receive guidance from licensed insurance professionals, and access coverage recommendations tailored to their financial profile and risk exposure.

"Our advisors are constantly looking for ways to provide more value and a better experience for clients," said Alex Hansen, Chief Advisor Success Officer at Merit Financial. "Prizm's modern approach to insurance aligns closely with our commitment to comprehensive planning and helps ensure our clients' insurance coverage keeps pace with their evolving financial lives."

Prizm has rapidly expanded its presence across the wealth management ecosystem through partnerships with RIAs, financial planning firms, and advisor technology platforms. Earlier this year, the company launched an integration partnership with Holistiplan, bringing insurance workflows directly into advisor planning processes.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Advisors is a national wealth management firm dedicated to helping clients achieve financial confidence through comprehensive financial planning and investment management. Merit serves individuals, families, and businesses through a client-centered approach that integrates planning, investment strategy, tax considerations, and long-term wealth management.

For more information, visit www.meritfinancialadvisors.com.

About Prizm

Prizm is the first digital insurance platform purpose-built for personal-lines insurance within the wealth management ecosystem. By partnering with RIAs, financial planning firms, and advisor technology platforms, Prizm helps advisors integrate insurance into holistic financial planning while delivering a modern client experience. The company combines technology-enabled workflows with licensed insurance expertise to simplify quoting, onboarding, and policy management for high-net-worth households.

For more information, visit www.prizminsurance.io.

SOURCE Prizm Insurance, Inc.