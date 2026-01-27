Prizm Insurance Announces Partnership with Holistiplan to Enable One-Click Insurance Reviews for Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prizm Insurance, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Holistiplan, the financial planning software platform used by tens of thousands of advisors nationwide. The partnership enables advisors to perform insurance reviews and identify improved coverage options for their clients with a single click, within the Holistiplan platform.

The integration allows advisors to seamlessly connect insurance analysis with broader financial planning workflows, helping identify coverage gaps and opportunities without disrupting the client experience.

"Advisors are expected to deliver holistic guidance across every aspect of their clients' financial lives, but helping clients secure appropriate insurance coverage – which requires coordinating with insurance experts – has historically been one of the most inefficient and frustrating parts of the planning process," said Dave Olchowka, Founder and CEO of Prizm Insurance. "Our partnership with Holistiplan removes that friction, giving advisors a simple way to review insurance and help clients make better-informed decisions directly from the tools they already use."

Holistiplan is widely used by financial advisors and CPAs to support tax, insurance, and estate planning by synthesizing client data into actionable insights. Through this partnership, advisors can now initiate insurance reviews from within Holistiplan and enable clients to optimize their coverage through Prizm's national insurance-brokerage platform.

"Holistiplan was built to help advisors identify planning opportunities more efficiently," said Meaghan Dowd, Director of Insurance at Holistiplan. "By integrating Prizm's insurance capabilities, we're extending that mission and making it easier for advisors to address insurance as part of a comprehensive planning strategy."

The integration is available immediately to advisors using Holistiplan.

About Prizm Insurance

Prizm Insurance is a national insurance brokerage that partners with financial advisors to deliver smarter, more efficient insurance solutions for their clients. Founded by a husband-and-wife team with deep experience in insurance and tech, Prizm Insurance set out to disrupt the property & casualty insurance industry by using technology in place of the manual processes most brokers still use. By combining technology and advisory support, Prizm makes insurance a seamless part of holistic financial planning.

About Holistiplan

Holistiplan is a financial planning software platform designed to help financial advisors and CPAs deliver more comprehensive tax, insurance, and estate planning services. Built by CFP® professionals, Holistiplan synthesizes complex financial data into intuitive insights that improve advisor efficiency and client outcomes.

