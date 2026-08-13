Mervyn's Petcare Marks One Year at Magnify Incubator on UCLA campus with Launch of Second Feline Supplement on Amazon

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ari's Purrfect Omega+Multivitamin Lickable Supplement expands the Feline First product line as Yuyu Pharma's U.S. pet subsidiary approaches a full year of growth at Magnify on UCLA campus.

Mervyn's Petcare, the U.S. subsidiary of Korean pharmaceutical company Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220), announced the launch of its second "Feline First" supplement, Ari's Purrfect Omega+Multivitamin Lickable Cat Food Supplement, on Amazon. The launch coincides with the company's one-year anniversary as a portfolio company at Magnify Incubator, a milestone that reflects Yuyu Pharma's commitment to building a premier health company in the U.S. market.

Ari's Purrfect Omega+Multivitamin Lickable Cat Supplement is a daily supplement formulated to support healthy skin, coat, and everyday vitality in cats. The product features Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), along with essential vitamins C, E, B6, B12, and Beta-carotene, delivered in a lickable format that cats love. It joins Ari's Purrfect Dental Bites, the company's first soft chew product launched in May 2026, which combines a unique Flex Bite Design engineered for feline tooth anatomy with taurine, an essential amino acid cats require but cannot produce on their own.

"Our first year has confirmed what we believed going in, that cat parents are actively looking for Feline First products, not dog products adapted for cats," said Robert Wonsang Yu, Co-Founder of Mervyn's Petcare. "The support from CNSI's Magnify Incubator on UCLA campus has been instrumental in helping us build this brand the right way, with pharmaceutical discipline applied to consumer wellness. The Omega+Multivitamin launch is the next step in building a full range of products that support daily wellness for cats."

The launch arrives as the "pet humanization" trend continues to accelerate. U.S. cat owners are increasingly seeking preventive health and functional products, yet cats remain significantly underserved compared to dogs in the pet supplement category. Mervyn's Petcare is building its product line specifically around this gap, with additional Feline First products in development for launch in 2027.

To celebrate the Multivitamin launch, Ari's Purrfect is offering 50% off first-time purchases in the month of August with promo code UCLAomega50, applied at checkout on Amazon.

About Mervyn's Petcare

Mervyn's Petcare is the U.S. consumer pet wellness subsidiary of Yuyu Pharma, bringing three generations of pharmaceutical heritage to Feline First supplements. The company's flagship brand, Ari's Purrfect, is named after Robert's British Shorthair cat, Ari.

About Yuyu Pharma

Founded in 1941, Yuyu Pharma (KRX: 000220) is a Korea-based healthcare company focused on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health supplements that improve quality of life. As part of its global growth strategy, the company invests in early-stage and high-growth innovators across biotechnology, sustainability, and animal health through Yuyu Venture Studio.

About Magnify Incubator at CNSI @UCLA

Magnify is the startup incubator at the California NanoSystems Institute (CNSI) on the UCLA campus. It provides early-stage technology and life-science companies with flexible laboratory and office space, shared equipment, and mentorship. It is designed to help scientific startups accelerate their path to commercialization.

Product Information

Ari's Purrfect Omega+Multivitamin Lickable Supplement:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H4JL54N2

Ari's Purrfect Dental Bites: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQXQQ6BR

SOURCE Yuyu Pharma