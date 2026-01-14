Yuyu Pharma Establishes UCLA Office to Accelerate U.S. Pet Industry Expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuyu Bio and Mervyn's Petcare, pet-focused subsidiaries of Yuyu Pharma, have opened a new office on the UCLA campus, strengthening the company's presence in the United States pet and animal health market.

The two companies are now based at Magnify, the startup incubator housed within the California NanoSystems Institute (CNSI) at UCLA. Magnify provides office space, meeting facilities, and access to a dynamic innovation ecosystem. The new office will serve as Yuyu Pharma's North American base for pet-related ventures, enabling closer collaboration with customers, partners, and industry stakeholders.

Yuyu Pharma has identified animal health and pet care as a next-generation growth engine and is advancing this strategy through Yuyu Venture Studio (YVS), its investment and venture-building platform that operates independently from the company's core pharmaceutical business. Through YVS, Yuyu Pharma incubates and invests in emerging companies focused on veterinary biologics, pet nutrition, and animal wellness.

At UCLA, Yuyu Venture Studio has spun off two subsidiaries. Yuyu Bio is a biotechnology company developing feline-specific biologics for chronic and underserved conditions, while Mervyn's Petcare is a cat-only health supplement company focused on science-backed wellness products. In addition to these UCLA-based companies, Yuyu Venture Studio has made strategic investments across the animal health ecosystem, including VETmAb Biosciences in canine biologics, Dalan Animal Health in shrimp vaccines for sustainable aquaculture, DOG PPL, a community and wellness platform centered around dog parks.

"The animal health sector is emerging as a major global growth area, driven by advances in biopharmaceutical science and rising demand for high-quality companion animal care," said Robert Wonsang Yu, CEO of Yuyu Pharma. "Through Yuyu Venture Studio, we are building a diversified portfolio of animal health businesses while maintaining strategic independence from our core pharmaceutical operations. Establishing a presence at UCLA allows us to accelerate innovation and scale globally."

About Yuyu Pharma

Founded in 1941, Yuyu Pharma is a Korea-based healthcare company focused on pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and health supplements that improve quality of life. As part of its global growth strategy, the company invests in early-stage and high-growth innovators across biotechnology, sustainability, and animal health through Yuyu Venture Studio.

SOURCE Yuyu Pharma