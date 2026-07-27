Messi Jewelry Hits 10,000-Carat Monthly Lab-Grown Diamond Capacity

Expanded diamond cutting, polishing and OEM/ODM capabilities strengthen Messi Jewelry's support for global jewelry brands, retailers, and private-label collections at scale.

WUZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Messi Jewelry, a lab-grown diamond manufacturer and jewelry OEM/ODM supplier, has now reached a monthly production capacity of 10,000 carats, strengthening its ability to support growing demand from global jewelry brands, retailers, and private-label partners.

Messi Jewelry's skilled diamond cutters process lab-grown diamonds at the company's Wuzhou facility, supporting its 10,000-carat monthly processing capacity.

The company built up to this number through continued investment in its diamond cutting, polishing, and jewelry manufacturing capabilities. Lab-grown diamonds have moved past the early adoption phase. Buyers today care less about whether a supplier can produce diamonds at all, and more about whether that supplier can keep producing them at volume, on schedule, with the customization options a modern jewelry brand needs.

A Market Moving Toward Scale

Growth in the lab-grown diamond sector is increasing the importance of reliable supply for brands looking to expand their collections.

Precedence Research's "Lab-Grown Diamonds Market Size, Share and Trends 2026 to 2035" put the market at roughly USD 29.73 billion in 2025, with a projected climb to USD 108.98 billion by 2035, a 13.87% annual growth rate. Numbers like that explain why manufacturers capable of consistent quality and real production capacity are seeing more inbound interest than they can always handle.

Brands sourcing lab-grown diamonds are asking different questions than they were a few years ago. Can this factory scale with us? Can they hit our delivery windows? Will their next batch match the quality of the first one? Availability alone no longer closes the deal.

Reaching 10,000 Carats Monthly

Messi Jewelry launched its branded lab-grown diamond business in 2018. Since then, the company has continued to develop its diamond cutting and polishing capabilities, jewelry manufacturing operations, and OEM/ODM services for international clients.

Alongside its diamond cutting and polishing operations, Messi Jewelry invests in the R&D of fancy-color lab-grown diamonds while expanding its manufacturing capabilities. Reaching 10,000 carats in monthly capacity gives brands and retailers greater flexibility to scale their lab-grown diamond jewelry collections.

"Global brands need more than a diamond supplier. They need a manufacturing partner who can help with product development, hold the line on quality, and grow alongside them," said Jimmy Wu, Founder of Messi Jewelry. "Getting to this production level means we can respond to demand faster without asking our partners to compromise on the flexibility they've come to expect from us."

Built for Flexible Production

Diamond cutting and polishing are central to what Messi Jewelry handles in-house. The company also provides jewelry design and manufacturing, quality inspection, certification support, and full OEM and ODM production. Keeping all of that under one roof means a brand doesn't have to juggle five different vendors to get from a loose diamond to a finished jewelry.

That matters most for companies building out private-label lines or adding lab-grown diamonds to an existing catalog. Messi Jewelry works with them from the first CAD sketch through the final polished piece, which gives brands a more direct path from initial concept to finished jewelry.

Supporting Global Jewelry Brands

As a specialized OEM/ODM supplier, Messi Jewelry works with jewelry brands, retailers, and designers seeking reliable manufacturing support for international markets.

The company provides solutions including:

Loose lab-grown diamonds for jewelry production;

for jewelry production; Finished lab diamond jewelry collections;

Custom-designed rings, necklaces, bracelets, and other jewelry pieces;

Scalable production for commercial collections.

By combining manufacturing capacity with customization capabilities, Messi Jewelry helps partners respond to changing consumer preferences while maintaining control over product quality and delivery timelines.

For global jewelry brands, the ability to quickly develop new collections, test market demand, and scale successful designs has become an important competitive advantage.

Certified and Transparent Supply

Certification is an important part of lab-grown diamond sourcing. Messi Jewelry provides IGI-certified diamonds and has IGI-certified diamond graders on its team, supporting quality inspection and grading while giving brands clear documentation on diamond quality and specifications.

Expanding Global Reach

Messi Jewelry keeps showing up where its buyers are. The company has exhibited at JCK Las Vegas, the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, Inhorgenta Munich, and the China International Jewelry Fair. This September, it will be at Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong and the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah, UAE, meeting with buyers across Asia and the Middle East.

Looking Ahead

Messi Jewelry doesn't consider 10,000 carats a finish line. The company plans to keep expanding its manufacturing capabilities and its OEM/ODM partnerships as the lab-grown diamond market grows into its next phase, with the goal of remaining a supplier that brands can build long-term plans around, not just place orders with.

About Messi Jewelry

Messi Jewelry is a lab-grown diamond and fine jewelry brand of WUZHOU MESSI GEMS CO., LTD. Established in 2013, the company specializes in cutting and polishing CVD and HPHT lab-grown diamonds, lab-grown diamond jewelry, and OEM/ODM manufacturing for brands and retailers worldwide.

Media Contact:

CEO: Linda

Company: WUZHOU MESSI GEMS CO., LTD

Website: www.messijewelry.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WUZHOU MESSI GEMS CO., LTD