Messi Jewelry Launches Fancy Color CVD Lab-Grown Diamond Collection to Meet Rising Global Demand for Sustainable Luxury

WUZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The jewelry business is at a turning point. Consumers no longer want cookie-cutter engagement rings or predictable white diamonds. They want color, personality, and pieces that make a statement—preferably without the ethical baggage of traditional mining.

Messi Jewelry, a lab-grown diamond manufacturer and jewelry supplier established in 2018, is responding to this shift with a new fancy color diamond collection that spans the spectrum from soft pinks to vivid yellows and blues.

Why Color Matters Now

Walk into any jewelry store today and you'll hear the same requests: bigger stones, bolder designs, and something that doesn't look like everyone else's ring. The numbers back this up. Precedence Research projects the lab-grown diamond market[1] will balloon from $29.73 billion in 2025 to $97.85 billion by 2034—a 14.15% annual growth rate. Similar growth is predicted by Fortune Business Insights, which projects that it will reach $74.45 billion by 2032 from $25.89 billion in 2024.

But the real story isn't just market size. It's what's driving that growth: younger buyers who treat jewelry purchases differently than their parents did. They care about sourcing. They want customization. And increasingly, they're drawn to colored stones that white diamonds simply can't compete with.

Celebrity influence plays a role as well. Earlier this year, a widely publicized engagement involving a globally recognized American music artist, featuring an 8-carat engagement ring, sparked a sharp increase in Google searches for large lab-grown diamonds.

"People message us asking for pink diamond necklaces or statement rings in canary yellow," said Jimmy Wu, who founded Messi Jewelry seven years ago. "Five years ago, those requests were rare. Now they're daily. Our clients want jewelry that tells their story, not a story someone else wrote for them."

Beyond the White Diamond Monopoly

Messi Jewelry works with both CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) and HPHT (High Pressure High Temperature) methods, producing diamonds from 0.3 carats up to stones exceeding 20 carats. Every diamond carries certification from IGI or other recognized gemological institutes—documentation that retailers need when customers inevitably ask, "How do I know this is real?"

The new fancy color line includes pink, blue, yellow, and green diamonds, each grown using controlled processes that determine final hue and saturation. Unlike surface treatments or irradiation, these colors develop during the growth phase itself, making them stable and permanent.

What separates Messi Jewelry from loose-stone suppliers is vertical integration. The company handles everything in-house: growing the crystals, cutting, polishing, setting, and final quality control. For brand partners, this means fewer vendors to coordinate, shorter lead times, and consistent output across product lines.

"Color is where lab-grown diamonds can really differentiate themselves," explained Linda, Messi Jewelry's CEO. "Mined fancy color diamonds cost a fortune—most people will never own one. But lab-grown fancy colors? They're accessible. We can help a brand launch an entire colored diamond line in months, not years. That's a competitive advantage traditional suppliers can't match."

What Brands Actually Get

Messi Jewelry's client roster includes jewelry brands, retailers, and designers across multiple continents. The company's service model covers three main areas:

Loose CVD diamonds in traditional white and the full fancy color range, available in various cuts and carat weights.

Finished jewelry pieces—rings, pendants, bracelets, tennis necklaces—ready for retail or requiring only minor customization.

Full OEM/ODM capabilities, where Messi Jewelry takes a brand's concept from initial CAD sketches through production and packaging. Over 2,500 carats are produced each month, and there are over 5,000 completed pieces in standing inventory that can be fulfilled right away.

Brands that are rapidly growing or exploring new markets will find this structure especially appealing. Without developing a supply chain infrastructure, a European retailer can order 200 pink diamond pendants for a spring collection. Three different ring styles can be prototyped by an American designer, who can then gauge consumer reaction and adjust production to meet real demand.

The Sustainability Angle (Without the Greenwashing)

Lab-grown diamonds are frequently marketed as "eco-friendly" or "ethical," claims that sometimes outpace the evidence. They don't fund conflict zones, don't force communities to relocate, and don't require open-pit mining, all of which are quantifiable.

Millennials and Gen Z consumers in particular give these factors a lot of weight. Customers will investigate supply chains, pose pointed sourcing-related queries, and avoid companies that are unable to provide satisfactory responses. Many of these issues are completely avoided by lab-grown diamonds.

Messi Jewelry's approach focuses on transparency over slogans. Their diamonds carry standard certifications. Production methods are CVD and HPHT, both well-established technologies. There's no marketing spin about "saving the planet"—just straightforward information about what the diamonds are, how they're made, and what documentation accompanies them.

"Our partners need to explain their products to end customers," Jimmy Wu noted. "Vague sustainability claims don't help them. Specific details about CVD growth processes and IGI certificates do. We provide the information they need to have honest conversations with buyers."

Where Messi Jewelry Shows Up

Messi Jewelry maintains an active presence at major international trade shows, including JCK Las Vegas, the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, China International Jewelry Fair, and Inhorgenta Munich. In September 2025, the company presented its latest collections at Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong and the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah, UAE, further strengthening its engagement with buyers across Asia and the Middle East.

Looking Forward

The lab-grown diamond sector has moved firmly into the mainstream, with broader retail adoption and growing consumer awareness. Within that landscape, Messi Jewelry is positioning itself around two priorities: expanding fancy color offerings and maintaining flexible manufacturing capacity for OEM/ODM partners.

By combining in-house production with customization capabilities, the company aims to support brands looking to differentiate their collections while responding quickly to market demand.

About Messi Jewelry

Messi Jewelry, founded in 2018 and based in Wuzhou, Guangxi, China, manufactures lab-grown diamonds using CVD and HPHT technologies. The company produces stones from 0.3 to 20+ carats, including fancy color varieties, all certified by IGI and other international gemological institutes.

Beyond loose diamonds, Messi Jewelry offers complete jewelry collections and OEM/ODM services for global brands and retailers. Monthly production capacity exceeds 2,500 carats, with standing inventory of more than 5,000 finished pieces available for immediate delivery.

