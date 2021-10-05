Metal Heat Treatment Market to grow by $ 8.95 Bn from 2021 to 2025| Advanced Heat Treat Corp. and American Metal Processing Co. among Key Vendors|Technavio

Oct 05, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The metal heat treatment market is expected to grow by $ 8.95 bn from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.74%.
The metal heat treatment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The integration of metal heat treatment processes into production lines, increase in demand from developing countries and growing demand from end-user industries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Metal Heat Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Industrial Machinery
- Construction
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Metal Heat Treatment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the metal heat treatment market include Advanced Heat Treat Corp., American Metal Processing Co., Bluewater Thermal Solutions, Bodycote Plc, Metal Heat Co. Ltd., ONEX Corp., Paulo, PREMIER THERMAL SOLUTIONS LLC, Summitglow Ltd., and Thermex Metal Treating Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Metal Heat Treatment Market size
- Metal Heat Treatment Market trends
- Metal Heat Treatment Market industry analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the metal heat treatment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Metal Heat Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist metal heat treatment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the metal heat treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the metal heat treatment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal heat treatment market vendors
|
Metal Heat Treatment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.74%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 8.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.45
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 58%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Heat Treat Corp., American Metal Processing Co., Bluewater Thermal Solutions, Bodycote Plc, Metal Heat Co. Ltd., ONEX Corp., Paulo, PREMIER THERMAL SOLUTIONS LLC, Summitglow Ltd., and Thermex Metal Treating Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
