Metallus and U.S. Army Mark Commissioning of New Assets for Critical Defense Materials

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallus (NYSE: MTUS), a leader in high-quality specialty metals, manufactured components and supply chain solutions, was joined today by representatives from the U.S. Army, regional economic development organizations and government leaders to celebrate the commissioning of new manufacturing assets that will strengthen the domestic munitions supply chain and support U.S. national security.

Metallus Ribbon Cutting August 26, 2026

The ceremony, held at Metallus' Gambrinus facility in Canton, Ohio, marked the official commissioning of a bloom reheat furnace, roller furnace and supporting equipment that expand the company's production capabilities.

The investment was supported through the U.S. Army's nearly $100 million funding commitment and workforce and economic development support from JobsOhio.

Among those participating in the event were Mike Williams, chief executive officer of Metallus; Colonel Alicia Johnson, Project Manager, Combat Ammunition Systems, U.S. Army; U.S. Rep. Michael Rulli (Ohio's 6th Congressional District); and Matt Dolan, chief executive officer of TeamNEO.

"Today marks more than the commissioning of new equipment. It represents what can be accomplished when industry, government and dedicated people come together around a shared mission," said Mike Williams, chief executive officer of Metallus. "These investments strengthen our ability to support the Army's efforts to increase munitions production, enhance our manufacturing capabilities and help build a more resilient domestic supply chain for materials that are critical to our nation's security. As we celebrate this milestone, we're also investing in the future of Metallus and American manufacturing."

For more than 30 years, Metallus has supplied specialty steel for essential Army artillery and mortar shell applications, building on a legacy of more than a century of producing high-performance steel for critical industries. The newly commissioned assets will improve operational efficiency, enhance product quality and increase manufacturing flexibility while helping revitalize domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The event concluded with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and guided tours of the newly commissioned assets, highlighting the advanced manufacturing capabilities that will support future production requirements and strengthen America's industrial base.

ABOUT METALLUS INC.

Metallus (NYSE: MTUS) manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end-markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, Metallus' proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,905 people and had sales of $1.2 billion in 2025. For more information, please visit us at www.metallus.com.

SOURCE Metallus Inc.