Metaphase Lighting Technologies Redefines Machine Vision Lighting Control with the Modular, DIN Rail-Mountable, Zeto Controller Family

Featuring a modular, bus-connected architecture, the Zeto platform streamlines the installation and control of complex lighting systems without compromising flexibility.

BRISTOL, Pa., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaphase Lighting Technologies, a global leader in high-performance LED illumination for machine vision, is unveiling its new Zeto Controller family at Automate 2026 (booth 125).

The series is anchored around the Zeto Core, a central hub that acts as the brain of the system. Mounted directly to a standard 35mm DIN rail (NS 35/15), the Core can interface with up to 16 expansion units via communication bus connectors built straight into the rail line — allowing the Zeto system to seamlessly scale control of up to 256 lights.

Metaphase’s new Zeto lighting controller platform, anchored around the Zeto Core, a central hub that acts as the brain of the system. The Zeto Core — a touchscreen-equipped hub that interfaces with up to 16 expansion units — supports any combination of current-controlled LED drivers and 0–10 V digital dimmers on a single bus, enabling seamless control of up to 256 lights. The Zeto platform significantly streamlines the installation, programming, and control of machine vision lighting systems on automated inspection lines.

Configuration is entirely plug-and-play. Users can interact directly with the hardware via the Core's integrated touchscreen GUI or manage the system remotely using an embedded web server accessible through any standard web browser on a PC, tablet, or smartphone. For custom software integration, the Core features both Ethernet (UDP/TCP) and USB-C connectivity.

Modern inspection environments frequently require a mix of lights — with some featuring built-in internal drivers and others requiring external current control. Integrating these systems has required disparate control systems, messy wiring, and complex software programming. The Zeto Controller Family solves this industry challenge through its modular, bus-connected architecture, which unifies different lighting technologies into a single, compact hardware footprint. It seamlessly operates with virtually all Metaphase lights as well as any standard third-party machine vision illumination.

"System integrators have long been forced to compromise between ease of deployment and system flexibility," said Lukasz Maksymiuk, Director of Engineering at Metaphase Technologies. "With the Zeto platform, we eliminated those barriers. By anchoring the system around a touchscreen-enabled Core unit and utilizing an innovative rail-bus design, we provided the industry with an unprecedented level of mixed-driver support. Whether you are running a single high-power strobe or 16 independent digital dimming channels, Zeto configures in minutes."

Modular expansion for total versatility

Zeto users can mix and match four distinct expansion units on the same bus to adapt lighting to any inspection application. Each unit is individually addressed via a simple rotary switch on the back of the hardware. The expansion units include:

CX universal light controller: A single-channel, constant-current LED driver for lights without built-in drivers, the CX delivers up to 4A/60W continuous in DC mode and up to 40A in strobe mode via internal or external triggers.





A single-channel, constant-current LED driver for lights without built-in drivers, the CX delivers up to 4A/60W continuous in DC mode and up to 40A in strobe mode via internal or external triggers. CX Plus universal light controller: A higher-power variant of the CX, the CX Plus scales up to 10A and 150W continuous in DC mode while maintaining the powerful 40A strobe ceiling.





A higher-power variant of the CX, the CX Plus scales up to 10A and 150W continuous in DC mode while maintaining the powerful 40A strobe ceiling. VX-4 programmable digital dimmer: Engineered for Metaphase lights with built-in drivers and 0–10V dimming control, the VX-4 features four independently programmable 0–10V outputs and one optically isolated trigger input.





Engineered for Metaphase lights with built-in drivers and 0–10V dimming control, the VX-4 features four independently programmable 0–10V outputs and one optically isolated trigger input. VX-16 programmable digital dimmer: The VX-16 offers sixteen 0–10V outputs and four optically isolated trigger inputs. Triggers can be assigned to any combination of channels to allow for highly customized, grouped switching configurations.

Engineered for the plant floor

Built with industrial reliability in mind, the Zeto platform operates entirely on passive cooling and features a compact, space-saving form factor optimized for standard control cabinets. To protect sensitive automated equipment, both the CX and VX units feature robust 3.75kV optically isolated trigger inputs equipped with reverse and overvoltage protection scaling up to 60V. The entire family is fully RoHS compliant.

Metaphase Technologies will be demonstrating the Zeto Controller platform live at Automate 2026 and other upcoming industry trade shows. For full technical specifications, wiring diagrams, or to request a product demonstration, visit the official product landing page.

About Metaphase Lighting Technologies

Founded in 1993, Metaphase Lighting Technologies is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of machine vision LED lighting. With one of the industry's most highly diverse product portfolios, the company offers considerable stock and customization options in terms of wavelength, drivers, and connectivity. Metaphase's engineering expertise has enhanced a vast array of products for industrial appli­cations, including automation systems, line scan inspection, and high-speed imaging, providing a competitive edge for customers in manufacturing and quality assurance. The company continues to expand the scope of its robust illumination solutions into new areas, such as pharmaceuticals, wafer inspection, and robotic guidance. Learn more at www.metaphase-tech.com.

SOURCE Metaphase Lighting Technologies