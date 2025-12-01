Metaphase Lighting Technologies Introduces New Ultra-Bright TXFL Series Bar Lights for Machine Vision Applications in Logistics and Warehouse Environments

Combining three rows of LEDs, an integrated driver, pulse follow strobe, and overdrive, the TXFL Series delivers high-intensity uniform illumination at variable distances.

BRISTOL, Penn., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaphase Lighting Technologies, a manufacturer of LED-based illumination solutions for machine vision applications, has launched the new TXFL Series ultra-high intensity bar light. The new light features three rows of bright, highly uniform LEDs, making it ideal for machine vision applications that demand superior illumination of objects at extended distances or moving at high speeds.

The TXFL Series linear bar light combines three rows of high-intensity LEDs with integrated driver technology to deliver uniform illumination for machine vision applications at extended distances. Supporting 8x overdrive strobing and multiple spectral options, it enables accurate barcode reading and imaging in dynamic warehouse and logistics environments. Learn more at www.metaphase-tech.com. Courtesy of Metaphase Lighting Technologies.

The TXFL Series also implements integrated driver technology to ensure instant start-up and flicker-free operation, whether the light is operating in continuous or strobe mode with overdrive. Combined with the three-row LED configuration, this design delivers highly uniform light distribution across the active area and ensures consistent image quality — even when imaging fast-moving objects at extended distances.

"The challenge in warehouse logistics isn't simply providing brighter light for vision systems — it's delivering that intensity with the uniformity required to reliably read barcodes at variable distances and conveyor speeds," said Kevin High, president of Metaphase Lighting Technologies. "The TXFL Series addresses these challenges by providing the high-intensity strobing capability necessary for accurate image capture in dynamic environments while offering the installation flexibility that integrators need to adapt lighting configurations to specific operational layouts."

The integrated driver architecture distinguishes the TXFL Series by eliminating the need for external strobing controllers while maintaining the flexibility to operate in continuous or strobe mode. When configured for optical pulse-follow strobing mode, the light delivers overdrive intensity that is 8x the direct current with pulse widths up to 2 milliseconds and duty cycles reaching 10%, supporting high-speed image capture without motion blur. For applications that require continuous illumination, the system offers 0–10 V dimming control for precise intensity adjustment.

The TXFL Series design also offers flexible installation, featuring T-slot mounting compatibility with multiple bracket options, including end cap swivel brackets, slide swivel brackets, and joining plates for multi-light configurations. This modular approach enables system integrators to adapt lighting arrays to match application requirements while simplifying installation and adjustment.

The TXFL Series further accommodates diverse machine vision requirements with multiple spectral options. Available configurations include visible white light (6500 K), as well as single-color LEDs in red (630 nm), green (530 nm), and blue (470 nm).

Extended spectral options include UV wavelengths at 365 and 395 nm, near-infrared at 850 and 940 nm, and short-wave infrared (SWIR) ranging from 1050 to 1650 nm. Perhaps most notable is the option to combine any three wavelengths in one light that can each be independently controlled with 0-10V dimming lines. Custom combinations can encompass RGB lights or configurations incorporating UV, visible, and SWIR LEDs. This unique spectral flexibility enables the TXFL Series to support applications beyond warehouse logistics to include quality inspection, surface analysis, and specialized imaging tasks across manufacturing sectors.

TXFL dimensions come in 150 mm increments up to 900 mm in length, with IP67-rated options available for harsh environments. Multiple lens types, diffusers, and polarizers can also be selected to optimize light delivery for specific uses. The system runs on 24V DC power with maximum trigger rates up to 5 KHz.

Ultra-high intensity TXFL Series bar lights are available immediately through Metaphase's global distribution network.

About Metaphase Lighting Technologies

Founded in 1993, Metaphase Lighting Technologies is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of machine vision LED lighting. With one of the industry's most highly diverse product portfolios, the company offers considerable stock and customization options in terms of wavelength, drivers, and connectivity. Metaphase's engineering expertise has enhanced a vast array of products for industrial appli­cations, including automation systems, line scan inspection, and high-speed imaging, providing a competitive edge for customers in manufacturing and quality assurance. The company continues to expand the scope of its robust illumination solutions into new areas, such as pharmaceuticals, wafer inspection, and robotic guidance. Learn more at www.metaphase-tech.com.

SOURCE Metaphase Lighting Technologies