VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has published its May 2026 Trading Highlights report. Crypto-native users moved aggressively into traditional asset exposure throughout the month. US equity futures volume jumped 85%, the SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad hit a record-breaking 15.5x oversubscription, and new token spot trading volume per user grew 36% as capital rotated from Meme assets into RWA and AI infrastructure.

MEXC May Report: SPACEX Launchpad Oversubscribed 15.5x, US Equity Futures Volume Jumps 85%

Users primarily concentrated their capital in two sectors – RWA and AI infrastructure, shifting from the Meme-heavy volume mix seen in April. RWA drew the most capital. Three projects from the sector made the spot volume top 10. SLX (+535%) builds institutional yield infrastructure, SHARE (+341%) tokenizes real-world cash flows, and KAIO (+1,400%) handles tokenized fund issuance, so each one offers a different route into the same trend.

AI Agents now sign transactions and write code on-chain, and the market wants infrastructure that verifies the identity behind an action and the permission attached to it. BILL (+4,636%) verifies identity for AI Agents and humans with privacy protections, and GITLAWB (+880%) manages permissions for AI Agents in code collaboration.

The top 10 new tokens by spot volume averaged a 1,514% peak gain, and the top 10 gainers averaged 1,559%. Nine names appeared on both lists, so the most traded assets were also the ones that hit the highest multiples. QAIT led the month at +4,760% with BILL close behind.

The same concentration carried over to TradFi futures, where volume grew 21% month-over-month, with US equities and stock indices as the clearest growth direction.

US equity futures volume jumped 85%, and stock index futures volume climbed 134% after MEXC expanded its US equity lineup from 100 contracts to 120. Gold kept the top spot in the volume table, silver volume climbed 143% , and the new money went into AI semiconductors and tech names, with MU (+1,002%), NVIDIA, TESLA, SPX500, and NAS100 all in the futures top 10.

SPACEX(PRE) turned that US equity demand into a record. The Launchpad event attracted over 38,000 participants and more than 56 million USDT in subscriptions, over 5x the previous all-time high. Users want US equity exposure in every form MEXC offers, from Pre-IPO participation and price exposure to futures and real share ownership through RealStocks.

"The lines between crypto and traditional finance are rapidly disappearing, and the data from May clearly shows where user demand is headed," said Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC. "Crypto-native investors want access to US equities, indices, and pre-IPO opportunities alongside their digital assets. A 15.5x oversubscription on SpaceX and an 85% increase in US equity futures volume point to the same trend: users are looking for broader access to wealth-building opportunities. Our job is to make those opportunities available on a single platform as demand continues to grow."

On the promotional side, Launchpool added a trading pool that pays rewards through futures trading with no staking requirement. The NEX pool offered a 10 billion NEX prize pool with a 286% new user APR, and the KSKD pool reached a 715% new user APR. Airdrop+ ran 12 events with over 371,000 participants and a prize pool above 500K USDT.

For a deeper look, including which AI semiconductor stock saw a 1,002% futures volume surge and a full breakdown of TradFi and RWA rankings, the complete May report is available here.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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SOURCE MEXC