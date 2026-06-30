VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, continues to see explosive demand for its SpaceX-series products. Cumulative subscriptions across the two phases of the SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad surpassed $173 million, drawing over 74,000 participants, with the most popular pool oversubscribed 30 times. Since its IPO on June 12, the SPCXUSDT perpetual futures has accumulated over $7.1 billion in trading volume, with open interest (OI) peaking at $25 million — an increase of more than 26 times from its launch.

MEXC SpaceX Products See Surging Demand as Cumulative Futures Trading Volume Surpasses $7.1 Billion

Launchpad Oversubscription Validates Market Demand

Both phases of the SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad were significantly oversubscribed. SPACEX(PRE) Phase 1 reached an oversubscription multiple of 15.5 times; after launching at a subscription price of 650 USDT, the price climbed as much as 27% to 830 USDT, fueling even greater interest in Phase 2. The most popular pool in Phase 2 was oversubscribed by more than 30 times, with a subscription price of just 130 USDT (a 30% discount). Following SpaceX's IPO on June 12, market attention quickly shifted to secondary-market futures trading.

Explosive Growth in Futures Trading

SPCXUSDT perpetual futures quickly became one of the platform's most popular instruments. In the two weeks following SpaceX's IPO, the product accumulated $7.13 billion in trading volume. Weekly trading activity continued to climb, with single-week volume up as much as 1,727%, and 10,532% compared with the first week.

Positioning metrics were equally strong. Open interest grew 2,687% from launch, indicating that traders are active not only in short-term flows but also in steadily building medium- and long-term positions. Weekly active futures traders increased as much as 806%, with growth broadly distributed across multiple regions. A long-short ratio holding near 1:1 points to a healthy, balanced participation structure, with no signs of one-sided crowding.

A Clear Wealth Effect: Gains of Up to 67% and Single-User Profits Reaching 60,000 USDT

Strong price performance further reinforced investor interest. SPACEX(PRE) posted a peak gain of 67%: the Phase 2 subscription price of 130 USDT climbed above 200 USDT after listing, generating more than 8 million USDT in aggregate profit potential for participants, with the highest individual gain reaching 60,000 USDT. By lowering the barrier to entry, MEXC Launchpad gives everyday users access to Pre-IPO opportunities in the world's leading technology companies at a comparatively modest minimum investment.

A Full-Cycle Product Matrix: From Pre-IPO to Real U.S. Equities

The enduring strength of the SPACEX-series validates deep user demand for exposure to top-tier global technology growth assets. To serve that demand, MEXC has built a three-tier product matrix spanning the entire SpaceX investment lifecycle:

Pre-IPO Launchpad: low-barrier subscriptions that lock in pre-listing valuations early

0-Fee Perpetual Futures: flexible, two-way exposure to price movements

RealStocks: real U.S. equities traded through licensed brokerage channels, with full dividend rights

From early-stage Pre-IPO valuations, to leveraged futures, to real U.S. stocks trading via licensed brokers, MEXC is building a one-stop gateway that bridges crypto liquidity and traditional financial assets, enabling users to move seamlessly from early discovery to long-term holding, all within a single platform.

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to expand its cross-asset product lineup, helping users seize global market opportunities with greater flexibility within a familiar trading environment.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

SOURCE MEXC