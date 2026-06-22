MFS Multimarket Income Trust Announces Completion of Reorganization, Change in Investment Adviser, and Name Change to Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund (MMT)

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The reorganization of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) and MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) (collectively, the "Target Funds") into MFS Multimarket Income Trust was successfully completed prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on June 22, 2026.

In the reorganization, the Target Funds' common shareholders received an amount of MMT common shares with a net asset value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their holdings of the Target Funds' common shares, as determined at the close of regular business on June 18, 2026.

CIF common shareholders received 0.36109198 of a newly issued MFM common share for every 1 share of CIF that they had previously held.

MCR common shareholders received 1.33352869 of a newly issued MFM common share for every 1 share of MCR that they had previously held.

Relevant details pertaining to the reorganization are as follows:

Acquiring Fund Acquired Fund Acquiring Fund

NAV per Share ($) 06/18/2026 Acquired Fund

NAV per Share ($) 06/18/2026 MMT CIF $4.8898 $1.7657 MMT MCR $4.8898 $6.5207

Change in Investment Adviser and Name Change

Simultaneous with the reorganization, abrdn Inc. ("Aberdeen") assumed responsibility for the management of the former MFS Multimarket Income Trust (the "Fund") from MFS Investment Management.

In connection with the change in investment adviser, the Fund amended its declaration of trust to change its name to "Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund" effective simultaneous with the reorganization. The Fund's ticker symbol and CUSIP are not changing and the Fund will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the trading symbol "MMT".

Prior Fund Name New Fund Name Ticker CUSIP Website MFS

Multimarket

Income Trust Aberdeen

Multi-Market

Income Fund MMT 552737108 Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund | Aberdeen

The Fund's prior board of trustees resigned and four new trustees of the Fund, who were elected by shareholders on May 18, 2026, contingent upon Aberdeen's appointment as manager, took office. The new trustees are Todd Reit, Nancy Yao, C. William Maher, Gordon Baird, and Christian Pittard.

The Fund's primary investment objective, which is to seek high current income but also consider capital appreciation, remains unchanged. As previously announced, the Fund will be managed to maintain an average investment grade credit quality portfolio. The Fund expects to transition the portfolio to average investment-grade in an orderly manner over the next six (6) months, with a focus on maintaining market stability and minimizing disruption to shareholders; During this time, the portfolio may not yet fully reflect the target credit quality. No other changes to the Fund's investment policies and strategies are currently anticipated. No other changes to the Fund's investment policies and strategies are currently anticipated.

Aberdeen's Global Fixed Income team will manage the Fund using a team-based approach. This team is led by Jonathan Mondillo, Global Head of Fixed Income, Siddharth Dahiya, Global Head of Emerging Market Debt, Anthony Merola, Senior Investment Manager, and George Westervelt, Head of Global High Yield.

Important Information

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Directors, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. As of March 31, 2026, the firm had approximately $506 billion in assets under management, and Aberdeen and its affiliates managed 27 closed-end funds – 15 available in the U.S. and 12 outside the U.S. – totaling $25.6 billion in assets.

SOURCE Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund