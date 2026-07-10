Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund (MMT) Announces 22% Increase in Monthly Distribution and Adoption of a Managed Distribution Policy

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE: MMT) has adopted a Managed Distribution Policy ("MDP") for the Fund at an annualized rate equal to 11.00% of MMT's average monthly net asset value.

The increase of the MDP results in a meaningful enhancement to the shareholder distribution rate, with the Fund's monthly distribution increased from $0.0328 per share to $0.04 per share, representing a 22% increase over the prior distribution level. This higher payout reflects the Fund's commitment to delivering consistent, competitive cash flow to shareholders.

The distribution under the new rate will be paid on July 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 23, 2026 (ex-dividend date July 23, 2026). The increased distribution rate reflects both the Fund's income-generating capability and the Board's ongoing consideration of shareholder distributions.

Under the MDP, the Fund will pay monthly distributions at an annual rate, set once a year, that is a percentage of the average daily net asset value for the previous month-end prior to declaration date. Distributions under the MDP are expected to be derived from current income, and may be supplemented by net realized capital gains, if any, and, to the extent necessary, a return of paid-in capital.

Important Information

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Directors, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

The Fund's policy is expected to provide a steady and sustainable cash distribution to Fund shareholders that may help reduce the Fund's current discount to NAV. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve these results. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions or the terms of the Fund's policy.

At the end of each calendar year, a Form 1099-DIV will be sent to shareholders, which will state the amount and composition of the fund's distributions and provide information with respect to their appropriate tax treatment for the prior calendar year. You should not draw any conclusions about any of these Funds' investment performance from the amount of the distributions.

Circular 230 disclosure: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the U.S. Treasury, we inform you that any U.S. tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. As of March 31, 2026, the firm had approximately $506 billion in assets under management, and Aberdeen and its affiliates managed 27 closed-end funds – 15 available in the U.S. and 12 outside the U.S. – totaling $25.6 billion in assets.

SOURCE Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund