MGM Resorts International and BetMGM Renew Partnerships with Major League Baseball

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and BetMGM today announced the renewal of their partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB). This extends a historic relationship that began in 2018 with MGM Resorts and BetMGM becoming MLB's first Official Gaming and Sports Betting Partners.

Under the multi–year agreements, MGM Resorts also continues as MLB's exclusive Integrated Resort & Casino Partner, delivering world-class experiences to fans across the company's destinations. This includes the continued development and growth of MLB Awards Week in Las Vegas and other MLB events geared to marketing and promoting baseball stars.

"As Major League Baseball continues to evolve, we're pleased to extend a partnership that aligns with our long–term vision for global sports and entertainment," said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports & Sponsorships, MGM Resorts International. "From Las Vegas and throughout the world, we're focused on providing premium experiences that connect sports with hospitality."

BetMGM will continue to market its brand and sports wagering offerings across MLB platforms, including MLB Network, MLB.com and the league's digital portfolio, reaching fans in the U.S. and Canada. BetMGM will also maintain sponsorship integration across MLB content on Apple TV and continue to offer and develop co–branded MLB–themed casino games on BetMGM Casino, its award–winning digital gaming platform.

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Major League Baseball offers one of the most engaging, data–rich experiences in sports, and this renewal underscores our shared commitment to innovation, integrity, and responsibility. Together, we're enhancing how fans experience the game, from defining moments on the field to legendary experiences at marquee events like MLB All–Star Week."

As MGM Resorts and BetMGM continue to expand into new markets and introduce new features, responsible gaming remains a key focus. The companies are proud to provide resources to help guests and customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience. BetMGM also enforces a comprehensive anti–athlete harassment policy to support sportsmanship and protect the integrity of the game.

Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships, said, "MGM Resorts and BetMGM have been great partners to Baseball for nearly a decade. We're excited to continue our relationship and together help create more unique experiences for our fans."

Additionally, MGM Resorts and BetMGM maintain partnerships and relationships with a variety of MLB teams including the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Washington Nationals.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

About British Columbia Lottery Corporation

BCLC is a social purpose company based in British Columbia, Canada that is committed to delivering win-wins for the greater good while providing lottery, casino and sports gambling entertainment in a way that serves the best interests of its players, the province and society. Last year, BCLC generated more than $1.3 billion in net income to benefit provincial and community programs, including healthcare, education and charities across British Columbia, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts and BetMGM have based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts and BetMGM's expectations regarding the partnership with Major League Baseball. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the risk that the sweepstakes or related prizes are not available in the manner described herein, risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts and BetMGM operate and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts or BetMGM update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements

Media Contacts

Marc Jacobson

MGM Resorts

[email protected]

Jennifer Arapoff

BetMGM

[email protected]

David Hochman

MLB

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International