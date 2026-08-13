MGN DEADLINE: SueWallSt Reminds Megan Holdings Limited Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Complaint alleges Megan Holdings Limited served as a vehicle for a fraudulent pump-and-dump scheme in which impersonators posing as financial advisors touted the stock on social media to manufacture a buying frenzy before a catastrophic 93.4% single-day collapse.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a class action complaint has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) securities between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The complaint, captioned Mundy v. Megan Holdings Limited, et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-05754, names the Company, its CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern, CFO Ng Kai Tie, underwriter D. Boral Capital LLC, and auditor WWC, P.C. as defendants.

Investors who suffered losses on MGN stock are encouraged to submit your information or contact SueWallSt directly at (888) SueWallSt. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026.

The Alleged Pump-and-Dump Scheme

Megan Holdings Limited is a Cayman Islands holding company purportedly engaged in the development, construction, and maintenance of aquaculture (shrimp) farms in Malaysia. The Company completed its initial public offering on September 29, 2025, selling 1,250,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share for gross proceeds of $5,000,000.

According to the complaint, what followed was a textbook market manipulation and pump-and-dump promotional scheme. Between late February and late March 2026, MGN stock skyrocketed more than 400% — from $1.23 on February 25, 2026, to an intraday high of $5.18 on March 25, 2026 — despite the absence of any fundamental business news that could justify such a dramatic price increase.

The complaint alleges that the artificial price inflation was driven by a coordinated campaign of deception: impersonators acting as financial advisors touted MGN stock in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts, making baseless claims designed to create a buying frenzy among unsuspecting retail investors. These fraudulent promoters disguised themselves as legitimate financial professionals to lend credibility to their recommendations, luring investors into purchasing shares at artificially inflated prices.

A Catastrophic Collapse

On March 26, 2026, the scheme collapsed. MGN shares plummeted 93.4% in a single trading session, falling from a closing price of $4.24 (and an intraday high of $5.18) on March 25, 2026, to close at just $0.28 per share — a loss of $3.96 per share. The stock has not recovered and continues to trade well below that level.

Investors who purchased MGN shares during the Class Period — whether at the $4.00 IPO price or at prices inflated by the alleged promotional scheme — suffered devastating losses.

What the Offering Documents Failed to Disclose

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose critical adverse facts. In its IPO Prospectus filed September 26, 2025, the Company described itself as "a company principally engaged in the development, construction and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works" and outlined growth strategies including a proprietary "Smart Farming System" that management hoped to pilot "by the fourth quarter of 2024."

According to the complaint, these statements were materially misleading because Defendants failed to disclose that:

Megan was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; The Company's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation being used to drive the Company's stock price; MGN securities were at unique risk of a sustained trading suspension by NASDAQ and severe volatility-induced decline; The sole IPO underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC, had conducted numerous microcap IPOs that suffered similar volatility-induced collapses from manipulation schemes — including Park Ha Biological Technology (94% loss), Masonglory Limited (97.6% loss), and Phoenix Asia Holding (dramatic single-day collapse); The Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls; and Positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Notably, while the Prospectus contained boilerplate risk factor language warning that "certain recent initial public offerings of companies with public floats comparable to the anticipated public float of our company have experienced extreme volatility that was seemingly unrelated to the underlying performance of the respective company," the complaint alleges these disclosures were inadequate because they failed to address the specific, known risk that MGN was being used as a vehicle for market manipulation — a risk made more acute by the underwriter's documented history of presiding over similar schemes.

The Underwriter's Troubling Track Record

The complaint details a pattern of disastrous microcap IPOs managed by D. Boral Capital LLC since January 2024, including offerings that experienced extreme price run-ups followed by devastating collapses — hallmarks of pump-and-dump activity. In one instance, the SEC temporarily halted trading. This pattern, the complaint alleges, should have been disclosed to MGN investors as a material risk factor.

Material Weakness in Internal Controls

The complaint further alleges that Megan suffered from material weaknesses in internal accounting and financial reporting controls. The Company's own Prospectus acknowledged it was "a private company with limited accounting personnel and other resources to address our Company's internal controls and procedures" and that management had never assessed the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting. The complaint alleges these deficiencies facilitated the conditions under which the manipulation scheme could operate unchecked.

Legal Claims

The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, as well as Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933.

What Should MGN Investors Do Now?

If you purchased Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) securities between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026, you may be entitled to compensation. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026.

Act now. Click here to learn more or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt or by email at [email protected].

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MGN Lawsuit

Q: What is the MGN class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) alleging materially false and misleading statements between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026. The complaint alleges MGN was used as a vehicle for a fraudulent pump-and-dump promotional scheme involving impersonators posing as financial advisors on social media. Shares fell approximately 93.4% after the scheme collapsed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MGN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Megan Holdings Limited and individual defendants including CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern and CFO Ng Kai Tie, who signed SEC filings and certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley. The suit also names underwriter D. Boral Capital LLC and auditor WWC, P.C.

Q: How much did MGN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 93.4% — a decline of $3.96 per share — after the collapse of the market manipulation scheme on March 26, 2026. MGN closed at just $0.28 per share, down from a closing price of $4.24 the prior day. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do MGN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my MGN shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence. If you purchased MGN shares on NASDAQ during the class period, you may be eligible.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com