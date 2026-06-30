MGW Partners with Ribbon to Modernize Infrastructure and Expand Rural Connectivity

Supports BEAD-funded broadband expansion to deliver high-speed connectivity in rural Virginia

PLANO, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology, IP routing, and optical networking solutions, today announced that it is enabling MGW Telephone, a third-generation ILEC serving communities across Virginia, to modernize its network and execute on BEAD objectives to deliver scalable, next-generation connectivity to rural customers.

'"Ribbon is a trusted partner that has long supported our mission to deliver dependable, high quality services to rural Virginia while keeping pace with the latest technologies," said Ryan Smith, Vice President of Operations from MGW. "Their carrier-grade solutions provide a scalable foundation for continued expansion and the introduction of new services and technologies."

MGW is leveraging Ribbon's Circuit Emulation Services to enable a smooth migration path from TDM to an all-IP environment using the high performance NPT platform. This approach reduces the risks and costs associated with legacy networks while introducing new capabilities, including automation and orchestration, higher capacity, and support for new services.

"We're proud to support MGW's continued investment in network modernization and broadband expansion," said Elizabeth Page, Sr Sales Director, Ribbon. "As service providers advance broadband infrastructure expansion across the United States, building networks designed for long term flexibility enables support for a range of applications, from residential access to evolving business and connectivity requirements."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a global provider of voice communications software, IP routing, and optical networking to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, critical infrastructure and defense sectors. We support our customers' Path to Autonomous Networks by leveraging the latest AIOps automation platforms and Agentic AI technologies, helping them deliver better customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

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SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.