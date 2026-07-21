Ribbon's Optical and DCI Solutions Enable PT Jala Lintas Media (JLM) to Unlock Subsea and Metro Network Capacity Between Indonesia and Singapore

Delivers scalable datacenter connectivity, increased capacity, and reduced power consumption

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology, IP routing and optical networking solutions, today announced that leading Indonesia provider PT Jala Lintas Media (JLM) is leveraging Ribbon's Apollo platform for a greenfield DWDM network deployment connecting Indonesia and Singapore. JLM is also utilizing Ribbon's Data Center Interconnect (DCI) solution to deliver scalable, high-capacity connectivity for cloud and AI workloads. This deployment marks the first phase of a broader network expansion being implemented with support from PT Mahavira System Integra.

"Ribbon brought together advanced technology and exceptional execution," said Victor Irianto, Founder and President Commissioner of JLM. "Their solution was the most technically advanced we evaluated, while also delivering a smaller footprint, reduced power consumption, and the fastest delivery, implementation, testing, and integration process. With Ribbon's DCI capabilities now connecting datacenters across Indonesia and Singapore, we are well positioned to scale efficiently and deliver increased value to our customers."

JLM is leveraging Ribbon's powerful and highly versatile Apollo 9608 modular optical networking platform for metro, core, and data center interconnect (DCI) applications. As a key component of Ribbon's industry-leading DCI solution, the Apollo 9608 delivers exceptional scalability, high-density performance, and low power consumption, enabling efficient and cost-effective network expansion.

"Offering the best technology is no longer sufficient in today's environment. Service providers are facing extended deployment lead times that can impact revenue opportunities, service delivery and customer satisfaction," said Mickey Wilf, Head of ASEAN Sales at Ribbon. "Ribbon combines high performance optical innovation with rapid deployment and proven DCI expertise. We're proud to support JLM as it expands its network infrastructure and strengthens connectivity between its datacenters in Indonesia and Singapore."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a global provider of voice communications software, IP routing, and optical networking to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, critical infrastructure and defense sectors. We support our customers' Path to Autonomous Networks by leveraging the latest AIOps automation platforms and Agentic AI technologies, helping them deliver better customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

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SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.