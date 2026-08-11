MHC and BlueCrest Partner to Modernize Legacy Print and Mail Communications

Partnership brings MHC's AI-powered NorthStar CCM platform to BlueCrest customers, enabling omnichannel engagement and digital transformation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for document, communication and payment automation, today announced a strategic partnership with BlueCrest, a global provider of automated technology solutions for print, mail, and customer communications. Through this partnership, BlueCrest will offer the MHC NorthStar CCM platform to its customers with high-volume print and mail operations, giving them a modern, AI-powered alternative to legacy document generation systems.

MHC NorthStar CCM is a unified platform that combines advanced data integration and document composition, governed AI capabilities, workflow orchestration, customer journey management, and omnichannel delivery — enabling organizations to create, manage, and deliver compliant communications across print, email, SMS, web, mobile, and customer portals.

For BlueCrest customers, that means generating personalized, compliant communications — complete with barcoding and mail-tracking data that BlueCrest's inserters and printers can process, sort, and deliver at scale. For organizations that depend on BlueCrest's print and mail infrastructure, the partnership means faster, more compliant communications without disrupting the print operations they already rely on.

Chris Hartigan, CEO, MHC:

"The future of customer communications is omnichannel, intelligent, and deeply personalized. Organizations can no longer rely on legacy document generation technologies to meet rising customer expectations. By combining MHC's best-in-class customer communications capabilities with BlueCrest's global expertise in customer engagement delivery, we are bringing together two industry leaders to help organizations transform how they communicate with their customers. Together, we enable enterprises to move beyond documents and deliver connected customer experiences across every channel, every interaction, and every stage of the customer journey."

BlueCrest's customers already trust its solutions to power billions of critical customer communications worldwide. Through this partnership, they can now extend those capabilities with MHC NorthStar CCM, gaining a modern platform for designing, managing, and delivering communications across both physical and digital channels. The result is a comprehensive customer communications ecosystem that helps organizations modernize legacy environments, improve agility, reduce complexity, and create more meaningful customer relationships.

Joe Eremita, Senior Director, Software Product Line Management, BlueCrest:

"BlueCrest is committed to helping our customers produce and deliver communications more efficiently, accurately, and at scale. After evaluating every CCM provider in the market, we found the MHC NorthStar CCM platform to be the easiest to use and most comprehensive offering available. MHC complements our existing solutions by providing a robust, scalable, and highly configurable platform that helps our customers increase throughput, maintain accuracy, and reduce operational complexity — so they can keep pace with rising communication volumes."

What Customers Gain

The partnership gives BlueCrest customers:

Modern omnichannel customer communications capabilities

customer communications capabilities Business-user-friendly content management and document design

content management and document design Intelligent workflow orchestration and process automation

workflow orchestration and process automation Enhanced accessibility and compliance support

and compliance support Flexible deployment options including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models

options including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid models Seamless integration with core business systems and data sources

MHC NorthStar CCM is designed to support organizations of all sizes and communication volumes — managing mission-critical customer communications while using AI-powered automation to reduce dependency on IT resources and accelerate time-to-market for communication changes.

Availability

The partnership is effective immediately, and the MHC NorthStar CCM platform will be available through BlueCrest's sales and solution teams.

About MHC

MHC simplifies complexity and unlocks intelligence for organizations in highly regulated industries — enabling them to deliver exceptional experiences with confidence. Our AI-powered SaaS platform automates mission-critical document, customer communications, and payment processes at scale, helping organizations eliminate manual work, ensure compliance, and drive better business outcomes. MHC customers generate over 10 billion documents and communications and process billions in AP payments annually using our solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.mhcautomation.com.

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest is a global provider of mail processing, inserting, and automation solutions serving customers across financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company's equipment and software support high-volume mailing operations with a focus on reliability, compliance, and operational efficiency. BlueCrest is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

For more information, visit www.bluecrestinc.com.

SOURCE MHC Software