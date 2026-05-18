MHC and Odessa Announce Partnership to Help Asset Finance Lenders Modernize Customer Communications at Scale

MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for document and payment automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Odessa Technologies, the world's largest dedicated asset finance software provider, including lease and loan origination and servicing for auto lenders and equipment finance companies.

Through the partnership, Odessa clients can now embed MHC NorthStar Customer Communications Management (CCM) capabilities directly into their lending and servicing workflows — helping auto and equipment finance organizations reduce manual communication processes, respond faster to regulatory changes and deliver more consistent customer experiences across the lending lifecycle. The partnership is particularly relevant for North American auto finance and equipment finance organizations facing increasing regulatory complexity and rising borrower expectations.

With the integrated solution, lenders can manage high-volume customer communications from within core asset finance workflows without relying on disconnected systems, custom coding or manual processes. Business teams can quickly update disclosures, notices and customer communications in response to regulatory or product changes — reducing IT dependency and accelerating time-to-market for new programs and services.

"North American auto and equipment finance organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize their technology stacks — while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency," said Odessa Executive Vice President of Auto Finance Bob Johnson. "Our partnership with MHC extends the Odessa platform with enterprise-grade CCM capabilities that help customers respond faster to market and regulatory changes, improve customer engagement and reduce operational complexity across multiple portfolios, regions and the lending lifecycle."

Key benefits include:

Faster deployment of compliant borrower communications

Improved customer experience through consistent engagement and workflows

Reduced operational overhead and manual intervention

Greater agility in launching new finance products and programs

Greater management of compliance and regulatory requirements and reporting

"Finance organizations face growing pressure to balance regulatory complexity with rising customer expectations," said Rodney Frye, Senior Vice President and Head of New Business Growth at MHC. "By integrating the MHC NorthStar CCM platform with Odessa's finance solutions, lenders can modernize communication workflows and deliver a more consistent borrower experience at scale.

"The partnership reflects Odessa's broader strategy of delivering an open, extensible platform that enables lenders to evolved faster without adding operational complexity," said Johnson.

MHC NorthStar CCM capabilities are available to Odessa clients immediately.

About Odessa

Odessa is the world's largest software company dedicated to asset finance, providing an end-to-end platform for lease and loan origination, servicing, and remarketing. Specializing in the equipment and auto finance industries, Odessa empowers businesses globally to scale, innovate, and stay ahead of market trends through cutting-edge solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with a 1,000+ strong global team spanning Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, Odessa is committed to client success through deep industry expertise and advanced technology to deliver transformative results at every stage of the asset finance lifecycle.

About MHC

MHC is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for document and payment automation, purpose-built for highly regulated industries. MHC helps organizations improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and modernize customer communications at scale. Customers use MHC solutions to generate more than 10 billion documents and process billions in AP payments annually.

Learn more at mhcautomation.com.

SOURCE MHC Software