M/I Homes Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

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M/I Homes, Inc.

Jul 29, 2026, 07:30 ET

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

2026 Second Quarter Results:

  • New contracts increased 15% to 2,387, a second quarter record
  • Homes delivered decreased 6% to 2,206
  • Revenue declined 9% to $1.1 billion
  • Gross margin of 22%
  • Pre-tax income of $105 million, including inventory charges of $4 million, 10% of revenue, down 35%
  • Net income of $79 million ($3.02 per diluted share) versus $121 million ($4.42 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.2 billion, with book value per share increasing to a record $128
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock
  • Return on equity of 10%
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 18%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $104.6 million and net income of $79.1 million ($3.02 per diluted share). These results include pre-tax inventory charges of $4.2 million ($0.12 per diluted share). This compares to pre-tax income of $160.1 million and net income of $121.2 million, or $4.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, pre-tax income was $193.7 million and net income was $146.9 million, or $5.57 per diluted share. This compared to pre-tax income of $306.2 million and net income of $232.5 million, or $8.40 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025.

Homes delivered in 2026's second quarter decreased 6% to 2,206 homes. This compares to 2,348 homes delivered in 2025's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were 4,120 compared to 2025's deliveries of 4,324 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 5%. New contracts increased 15% to a record 2,387 for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 2,078 in last year's second quarter. For the first half of 2026, new contracts were 4,737 compared to 4,370 in 2025, an increase of 8%. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2026 had a total sales value of $1.31 billion, an 8% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2026 decreased 6% to 2,426 homes, with an average sales price of $538,000. At June 30, 2025, backlog sales value was $1.43 billion, with backlog units of 2,577 and an average sales price of $553,000. M/I Homes had 234 communities at both June 30, 2026 and 2025. The Company's cancellation rate was 8% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 13% in the second quarter of 2025.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We delivered solid second quarter results despite continued challenging market conditions. Highlights included a second quarter record of 2,387 new contracts, gross margins of 22%, a pre-tax margin of 10% and a return on equity of 10%."

Mr. Schottenstein added, "Notwithstanding current market conditions, we are confident in the long-term fundamentals of the housing industry and in our ability to navigate this uncertain environment. Our financial condition is excellent, highlighted by S&P's recent upgrade of our credit rating to BB+. We have a very strong balance sheet with record shareholders' equity of $3.2 billion, no borrowings under our $900 million unsecured credit facility, cash of $736 million, a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of negative 1%. Given the quality of our geographic footprint, the diversity of our product offering and continued focus on well-located communities, we are well positioned to have a solid 2026."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through July 2027.

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

New contracts

2,387

2,078

4,737

4,370

Average community count

232

230

232

227

Cancellation rate

8 %

13 %

8 %

11 %

Backlog units

2,426

2,577

2,426

2,577

Backlog sales value

$              1,305,248

$              1,425,138

$              1,305,248

$              1,425,138

Homes delivered

2,206

2,348

4,120

4,324

Average home closing price

$                        459

$                        479

$                        459

$                        477








Homebuilding revenue:






   Housing revenue

$              1,011,974

$              1,124,475

$              1,890,584

$              2,064,506

   Land revenue

18,948

6,667

29,814

11,209

Total homebuilding revenue

$              1,030,922

$              1,131,142

$              1,920,398

$              2,075,715








Financial services revenue

32,336

31,450

63,567

62,970

Total revenue

$              1,063,258

$              1,162,592

$              1,983,965

$              2,138,685








Cost of sales - operations

823,559

875,973

1,541,675

1,599,283

Cost of sales - inventory charges

4,200


4,200

Gross margin

$                235,499

$                286,619

$                438,090

$                539,402

General and administrative expense

70,198

67,247

131,384

126,320

Selling expense

64,023

63,655

119,363

116,441

Operating income

$                101,278

$                155,717

$                187,343

$                296,641

Interest income, net of interest expense

(3,286)

(4,377)

(6,391)

(9,574)

Income before income taxes

$                104,564

$                160,094

$                193,734

$                306,215

Provision for income taxes

25,496

38,851

46,834

73,735

Net income

$                  79,068

$                121,243

$                146,900

$                232,480








Earnings per share:






Basic

$                    3.08

$                    4.52

$                    5.69

$                    8.59

Diluted

$                    3.02

$                    4.42

$                    5.57

$                    8.40








Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic

25,667

26,836

25,836

27,074

Diluted

26,193

27,406

26,376

27,673

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

June 30,

2026

2025

Assets:


Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$   735,941

$   800,398

Mortgage loans held for sale

258,965

280,867

Inventory:


Lots, land and land development

1,850,007

1,683,930

Land held for sale

40,887

5,005

Homes under construction

1,387,441

1,403,582

Other inventory

226,963

194,089

Total Inventory

$ 3,505,298

$ 3,286,606




Property and equipment - net

34,446

33,749

Investments in joint venture arrangements

62,018

67,466

Operating lease right-of-use assets

51,929

56,403

Goodwill

16,400

16,400

Deferred income tax asset

4,508

13,451

Other assets

186,538

184,699

Total Assets

$ 4,856,043

$ 4,740,039




Liabilities:


Debt - Homebuilding Operations:


Senior notes due 2028 - net

$   398,814

$   398,040

Senior notes due 2030 - net

298,125

297,621

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$   696,939

$   695,661




Notes payable bank - financial services operations

252,366

275,926

Total Debt

$   949,305

$   971,587




Accounts payable

244,494

252,476

Operating lease liabilities

53,732

57,997

Other liabilities

381,092

375,843

Total Liabilities

$ 1,628,623

$ 1,657,903




Shareholders' Equity

3,227,420

3,082,136

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,856,043

$ 4,740,039




Book value per common share

$     127.88

$     117.01

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (1)

18 %

18 %


(1)

 The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash provided by operating activities

$      36,806

$      37,755

$     172,537

$    102,642

Cash used in investing activities

$     (11,873)

$     (12,318)

$        (6,755)

$     (15,246)

Cash used in financing activities

$     (56,408)

$       (1,417)

$    (119,030)

$   (108,568)








Land/lot purchases

$    131,056

$    101,751

$     210,296

$     247,734

Land development spending

$    154,742

$    139,008

$     259,105

$     240,607

Land sale revenue

$      18,948

$        6,667

$       29,814

$       11,209

Land sale gross profit

$        5,491

$        3,202

$         7,690

$         3,988








Financial services pre-tax income

$      14,423

$      14,476

$       28,520

$       30,582

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income

$      79,068

$    121,243

$    146,900

$    232,480

Add:






Provision for income taxes

25,496

38,851

46,834

73,735

Interest income - net

(6,156)

(7,726)

(11,996)

(15,767)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,952

8,227

14,646

15,128

Depreciation and amortization

5,333

4,904

10,587

9,681

Non-cash charges

8,761

3,916

12,946

8,116

Adjusted EBITDA

$    120,454

$    169,415

$    219,917

$    323,373


(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data


NEW CONTRACTS


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,






%





%

Region

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Northern

1,016

873

16 %

2,042

1,938

5 %

Southern

1,371

1,205

14 %

2,695

2,432

11 %

Total

2,387

2,078

15 %

4,737

4,370

8 %


HOMES DELIVERED


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,






%





%

Region

2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Northern

892

967

(8) %

1,644

1,793

(8) %

Southern

1,314

1,381

(5) %

2,476

2,531

(2) %

Total

2,206

2,348

(6) %

4,120

4,324

(5) %


BACKLOG

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025



Dollars

Average



Dollars

Average

Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Units

(millions)

Sales Price

Northern

1,234

$       699

$  567,000

1,281

$       721

$  563,000

Southern

1,192

$       606

$  508,000

1,296

$       704

$  543,000

Total

2,426

$    1,305

$  538,000

2,577

$    1,425

$  553,000


LAND POSITION SUMMARY

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Lots

Lots Under


Lots

Lots Under

Region

Owned

Contract

Total

Owned

Contract

Total

Northern

7,138

12,519

19,657

7,104

8,710

15,814

Southern

16,244

13,149

29,393

17,403

17,247

34,650

Total

23,382

25,668

49,050

24,507

25,957

50,464

 

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Income before income taxes

$    104,564

$  160,094

$    193,734

$  306,215

Add: Inventory charges (2)

4,200


4,200

Adjusted income before income taxes

$    108,764

$  160,094

$    197,934

$  306,215








Net income

$     79,068

$  121,243

$    146,900

$  232,480

Add: Inventory charges - net of tax (2)

3,176


3,185

Adjusted net income

$     82,244

$  121,243

$    150,085

$  232,480








Inventory charges - net of tax (2)

$       3,176

$          —

$       3,185

$          —








Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

26,193

27,406

26,376

27,673








Diluted earnings per share related to inventory charges (2)

$        0.12

$          —

$        0.12

$          —








Add: Diluted earnings per share

3.02

4.42

5.57

8.40








Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$        3.14

$      4.42

$        5.69

$       8.40


(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.


(2)

Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

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