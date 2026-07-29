M/I Homes Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

2026 Second Quarter Results:

New contracts increased 15% to 2,387, a second quarter record

Homes delivered decreased 6% to 2,206

Revenue declined 9% to $1.1 billion

Gross margin of 22%

Pre-tax income of $105 million, including inventory charges of $4 million, 10% of revenue, down 35%

Net income of $79 million ($3.02 per diluted share) versus $121 million ($4.42 per diluted share)

Shareholders' equity reached a record $3.2 billion, with book value per share increasing to a record $128

Repurchased $50 million of common stock

Return on equity of 10%

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 18%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $104.6 million and net income of $79.1 million ($3.02 per diluted share). These results include pre-tax inventory charges of $4.2 million ($0.12 per diluted share). This compares to pre-tax income of $160.1 million and net income of $121.2 million, or $4.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, pre-tax income was $193.7 million and net income was $146.9 million, or $5.57 per diluted share. This compared to pre-tax income of $306.2 million and net income of $232.5 million, or $8.40 per diluted share, for the same period of 2025.

Homes delivered in 2026's second quarter decreased 6% to 2,206 homes. This compares to 2,348 homes delivered in 2025's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were 4,120 compared to 2025's deliveries of 4,324 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 5%. New contracts increased 15% to a record 2,387 for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 2,078 in last year's second quarter. For the first half of 2026, new contracts were 4,737 compared to 4,370 in 2025, an increase of 8%. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2026 had a total sales value of $1.31 billion, an 8% decrease from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2026 decreased 6% to 2,426 homes, with an average sales price of $538,000. At June 30, 2025, backlog sales value was $1.43 billion, with backlog units of 2,577 and an average sales price of $553,000. M/I Homes had 234 communities at both June 30, 2026 and 2025. The Company's cancellation rate was 8% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 13% in the second quarter of 2025.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We delivered solid second quarter results despite continued challenging market conditions. Highlights included a second quarter record of 2,387 new contracts, gross margins of 22%, a pre-tax margin of 10% and a return on equity of 10%."

Mr. Schottenstein added, "Notwithstanding current market conditions, we are confident in the long-term fundamentals of the housing industry and in our ability to navigate this uncertain environment. Our financial condition is excellent, highlighted by S&P's recent upgrade of our credit rating to BB+. We have a very strong balance sheet with record shareholders' equity of $3.2 billion, no borrowings under our $900 million unsecured credit facility, cash of $736 million, a homebuilding debt-to-capital ratio of 18%, and a net debt-to-capital ratio of negative 1%. Given the quality of our geographic footprint, the diversity of our product offering and continued focus on well-located communities, we are well positioned to have a solid 2026."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through July 2027.

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 New contracts 2,387

2,078

4,737

4,370 Average community count 232

230

232

227 Cancellation rate 8 %

13 %

8 %

11 % Backlog units 2,426

2,577

2,426

2,577 Backlog sales value $ 1,305,248

$ 1,425,138

$ 1,305,248

$ 1,425,138 Homes delivered 2,206

2,348

4,120

4,324 Average home closing price $ 459

$ 479

$ 459

$ 477















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 1,011,974

$ 1,124,475

$ 1,890,584

$ 2,064,506 Land revenue 18,948

6,667

29,814

11,209 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,030,922

$ 1,131,142

$ 1,920,398

$ 2,075,715















Financial services revenue 32,336

31,450

63,567

62,970 Total revenue $ 1,063,258

$ 1,162,592

$ 1,983,965

$ 2,138,685















Cost of sales - operations 823,559

875,973

1,541,675

1,599,283 Cost of sales - inventory charges 4,200

—

4,200

— Gross margin $ 235,499

$ 286,619

$ 438,090

$ 539,402 General and administrative expense 70,198

67,247

131,384

126,320 Selling expense 64,023

63,655

119,363

116,441 Operating income $ 101,278

$ 155,717

$ 187,343

$ 296,641 Interest income, net of interest expense (3,286)

(4,377)

(6,391)

(9,574) Income before income taxes $ 104,564

$ 160,094

$ 193,734

$ 306,215 Provision for income taxes 25,496

38,851

46,834

73,735 Net income $ 79,068

$ 121,243

$ 146,900

$ 232,480















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 3.08

$ 4.52

$ 5.69

$ 8.59 Diluted $ 3.02

$ 4.42

$ 5.57

$ 8.40















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 25,667

26,836

25,836

27,074 Diluted 26,193

27,406

26,376

27,673

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





As of

June 30,

2026

2025 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 735,941

$ 800,398 Mortgage loans held for sale 258,965

280,867 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,850,007

1,683,930 Land held for sale 40,887

5,005 Homes under construction 1,387,441

1,403,582 Other inventory 226,963

194,089 Total Inventory $ 3,505,298

$ 3,286,606







Property and equipment - net 34,446

33,749 Investments in joint venture arrangements 62,018

67,466 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,929

56,403 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 4,508

13,451 Other assets 186,538

184,699 Total Assets $ 4,856,043

$ 4,740,039







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 398,814

$ 398,040 Senior notes due 2030 - net 298,125

297,621 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 696,939

$ 695,661







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 252,366

275,926 Total Debt $ 949,305

$ 971,587







Accounts payable 244,494

252,476 Operating lease liabilities 53,732

57,997 Other liabilities 381,092

375,843 Total Liabilities $ 1,628,623

$ 1,657,903







Shareholders' Equity 3,227,420

3,082,136 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,856,043

$ 4,740,039







Book value per common share $ 127.88

$ 117.01 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (1) 18 %

18 %





(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash provided by operating activities $ 36,806

$ 37,755

$ 172,537

$ 102,642 Cash used in investing activities $ (11,873)

$ (12,318)

$ (6,755)

$ (15,246) Cash used in financing activities $ (56,408)

$ (1,417)

$ (119,030)

$ (108,568)















Land/lot purchases $ 131,056

$ 101,751

$ 210,296

$ 247,734 Land development spending $ 154,742

$ 139,008

$ 259,105

$ 240,607 Land sale revenue $ 18,948

$ 6,667

$ 29,814

$ 11,209 Land sale gross profit $ 5,491

$ 3,202

$ 7,690

$ 3,988















Financial services pre-tax income $ 14,423

$ 14,476

$ 28,520

$ 30,582

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 79,068

$ 121,243

$ 146,900

$ 232,480 Add:













Provision for income taxes 25,496

38,851

46,834

73,735 Interest income - net (6,156)

(7,726)

(11,996)

(15,767) Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,952

8,227

14,646

15,128 Depreciation and amortization 5,333

4,904

10,587

9,681 Non-cash charges 8,761

3,916

12,946

8,116 Adjusted EBITDA $ 120,454

$ 169,415

$ 219,917

$ 323,373





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,











%











% Region

2026

2025

Change



2026

2025

Change Northern

1,016

873

16 %



2,042

1,938

5 % Southern

1,371

1,205

14 %



2,695

2,432

11 % Total

2,387

2,078

15 %



4,737

4,370

8 %





HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,











%











% Region

2026

2025

Change



2026

2025

Change Northern

892

967

(8) %



1,644

1,793

(8) % Southern

1,314

1,381

(5) %



2,476

2,531

(2) % Total

2,206

2,348

(6) %



4,120

4,324

(5) %





BACKLOG

June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025





Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern 1,234

$ 699

$ 567,000



1,281

$ 721

$ 563,000 Southern 1,192

$ 606

$ 508,000



1,296

$ 704

$ 543,000 Total 2,426

$ 1,305

$ 538,000



2,577

$ 1,425

$ 553,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY

June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025

Lots Lots Under





Lots Lots Under

Region Owned Contract Total



Owned Contract Total Northern 7,138 12,519 19,657



7,104 8,710 15,814 Southern 16,244 13,149 29,393



17,403 17,247 34,650 Total 23,382 25,668 49,050



24,507 25,957 50,464

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation (1) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Income before income taxes $ 104,564

$ 160,094

$ 193,734

$ 306,215 Add: Inventory charges (2) 4,200

—

4,200

— Adjusted income before income taxes $ 108,764

$ 160,094

$ 197,934

$ 306,215















Net income $ 79,068

$ 121,243

$ 146,900

$ 232,480 Add: Inventory charges - net of tax (2) 3,176

—

3,185

— Adjusted net income $ 82,244

$ 121,243

$ 150,085

$ 232,480















Inventory charges - net of tax (2) $ 3,176

$ —

$ 3,185

$ —















Divided by: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 26,193

27,406

26,376

27,673















Diluted earnings per share related to inventory charges (2) $ 0.12

$ —

$ 0.12

$ —















Add: Diluted earnings per share 3.02

4.42

5.57

8.40















Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.14

$ 4.42

$ 5.69

$ 8.40





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.



(2) Represents the related charges divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the respective period as presented in the Summary Statement of Income.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.