M/I HOMES ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF GENE SMITH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE: MHO) today announced that Eugene D. Smith, formerly Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics at The Ohio State University and currently President of Gene Smith Consulting, LLC, was elected to the Company's Board of Directors at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 13, 2026. Mr. Smith succeeds Norman L. Traeger, who retired from the Board at the Annual Meeting.

In making the announcement, M/I Homes Chairman and CEO Robert H. Schottenstein stated: "We are very pleased to have Gene join our Board. He is a highly respected and accomplished leader, and his experience leading large, complex organizations, strategic perspective and sound judgment will benefit our Board and our Company. We also want to thank Norm Traeger for his many years of dedicated service and significant contributions to M/I Homes."

As President of Gene Smith Consulting, LLC, Mr. Smith provides leadership training services, with a particular focus on assisting athletic conference commissioners, athletic directors and coaches in the collegiate environment. Prior to founding Gene Smith Consulting, LLC, Mr. Smith was Director of Athletics at The Ohio State University, Arizona State University, Iowa State University and Eastern Michigan University. Mr. Smith currently serves as a director of Under Armour, Inc. In addition, he serves on the boards of the Big Ten Network, Arizona Sports Foundation, National Football Foundation and National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches.

M/I Homes, Inc., celebrating its 50th year in business in 2026, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations including changes in trade policy affecting business such as new or increased tariffs, as well as the potential impact of retaliatory tariffs and other penalties, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.