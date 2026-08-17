Miami-Dade Total Home Sales Rise for 11th Consecutive Month

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade total home sales rose year over year for the 11th consecutive month and the market is now on pace to finish the year with the most Miami annual home transactions since 2024, according to July 2026 statistics released by MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld, the MIAMI MLS, and BeachesMLS.

Total home sales increased 8.6% year-over-year to 1,935 transactions in July 2026. Single-family home transactions rose 5.6% year over year, while condominium sales increased 11.4%. Total $1 million and above sales climbed 15.5%. Condo sales in the $400,000 to $500,000 price range surged 12.6% year-over-year.

"The long-term data really reinforces what we're seeing on the ground: Miami and South Florida continue to be incredibly attractive places to live, work, and invest," MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Chairman of the Board Alfredo Pujol said. "From CEOs choosing to relocate here to the nation's top ultra-luxury market, we're seeing momentum across all segments. Well-managed condo buildings with strong reserves are performing particularly well, and that's another sign of the strength of this market."

Latest South Florida real estate rankings/stats:

Leader in Wage Growth : The Miami MSA Metro area saw a $3.6 billion gain in wage earnings due to net job migration in the four quarters ending Q1 2025 (latest data available via U.S. Census) via MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Research.

: The Miami MSA Metro area saw a $3.6 billion gain in wage earnings due to net job migration in the four quarters ending Q1 2025 (latest data available via U.S. Census) via MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Research. #1 in Home Equity: South Florida single-family homeowners who purchased a home 15 years ago have over $500,000 in home equity compared to $333,700 nationally as of 2026 Q2 via MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Research.

South Florida single-family homeowners who purchased a home 15 years ago have over $500,000 in home equity compared to $333,700 nationally as of 2026 Q2 via MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Research. #1 Ultra-Luxury Market in the U.S.: South Florida averages one $10M home sale per day. In 2025, South Florida posted the most $20M & up condo sales in its history; the second-most $10M & up total home sales in history; and more.

South Florida averages one $10M home sale per day. In 2025, South Florida posted the most $20M & up condo sales in its history; the second-most $10M & up total home sales in history; and more. #1 Market in the U.S. for Cash Buyers: 82% of Miami $1M & up condo sales were all-cash in 2025. The Miami MSA leads the nation in all-cash sales, which means many buyers are operating on liquidity, not debt.

Miami Total Sales Rise for 11th Consecutive Month

Total Miami-Dade sales increased 8.6% year-over-year in July 2026, from 1,782 to 1,935.

Total $1M and up home sales increased 15.5% year-over-year in July 2026, from 341 to 394.

The sales total doesn't include South Florida's new construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales because they are largely not reported in the MLS. But MIAMI led the charge to publish two new construction reports.

International buyers purchased 49% of new South Florida construction, pre-construction and condo conversion sales over an 18-month period ending in July 2025, according to MIAMI REALTORS® first-ever New Construction Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

Our second New Construction Global Sales Report, published in November 2025, showed an increase in global sales and buyers from 73 countries, according to the MIAMI REALTORS® November 2025 Global Sales Report in collaboration with industry leaders.

Miami-Dade Single-Family Home Sales Increase for the 11th Consecutive Month

Miami single-family home sales increased 5.6% year-over-year in July 2026, from 861 to 909.

Miami existing condo sales increased 11.4% year-over-year in July 2026, from 921 to 1,026. Miami condo sales have risen year-over-year in nine of the last 11 months.

The lack of Federal Housing Administration loans for many existing Miami condominium buildings is preventing further market strengthening. Of the 2,397 condominium buildings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, only 21 are approved for FHA loans, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Just 0.9% of South Florida condo buildings are approved for FHA loans.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac eliminated the limited review option for many condo loans on Aug. 3, 2026. For decades, Florida condominium borrowers and owners faced stricter lending standards and higher financing hurdles than those in many other states. The updated guidelines are expected to create a more transparent and financially secure lending environment.

Miami-Dade Condominium Sale Prices Have Appreciated 252% Since 2011

Miami condo prices have increased 252% since 2011, from $113,800 to $400,000. Miami condos are a long-time national leader in price appreciation. Prices decreased 1.48% year-over-year in July 2026, from $406,000 to $400,000. Condo inventory is declining year-over-year, which will put upward pressure on prices.

Miami condo median prices have stayed even or increased in 165 of the last 182 months (14+ years).

Miami-Dade County single-family home median sale prices increased 3.79% year-over-year in July 2026, from $660,000 to $685,000. Miami single-family median prices have risen in 173 of the last 176 months (14+ years).

Miami single-family prices have risen 296.6% since 2011, from $172,700 to $685,000.

MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld continues to support cross-sector stakeholder solutions – like removing obstacles to permitting and zoning, funding the Florida Hometown Heroes Program, and creating pathways for accessory dwelling units (ADUs) – to facilitate both the creation and preservation of safe and affordable housing.

Miami's surging multifamily market and the Florida Live Local Act should boost affordability in the future. Southeast Florida ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for most multifamily construction, according to MIAMI REALTORS® Research. This is important because it adds more overall housing/apartment supply to a city, creates more affordability and adds to Miami's economic growth.

Florida's Live Local Act, which was passed in 2023 and amended in May 2024, is encouraging developers to build more affordable housing. The Live Local Act gives developers the highest density allowed in a local area if they allocate 40% of its units for affordable housing. The state law defines an affordable unit as being at or below 120% of an area's median income.

Miami remains a bargain in comparison to other global cities. For $1M, homebuyers can purchase 58 square meters of prime property in Miami, according to the 2026 Knight Frank Wealth Report. That is almost four times more than Monaco (16 square meters), nearly two times more than New York (34) and London (33) and more than Paris (37), Tokyo (37) and more.

Elevated Mortgage Rates

The odds of a rate hike are waning with energy-related inflation moderating. According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.54% in July 2026.

"South Florida is seeing strong wage growth driven by net job migration in higher-paying jobs like professional/tech services, health care, and finance, and tech jobs," MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld Chief Economist Gay Cororaton said. "The widening gap in tax policy is driving an acceleration in migration from high-tax states."

Total Miami Inventory Declines for Sixth Consecutive Month; Single-Family in Seller's Market

Total active listings at the end of July 2026 decreased 15.1% year-over-year, from 18,377 to 15,599. Decreasing supply means more buyer competition and upward price pressure.

Inventory of single-family homes decreased 22.82% year-over-year in July 2026 from 5,539 active listings last year to 4,275 last month.

Condo inventory declined for the sixth consecutive month, the first five decreases since July 2023. Condominium inventory decreased 11.79% year-over-year in July 2026, from 12,838 to 11,324 listings during the same period in 2025, but the total is still significantly below pre-pandemic.

Months' supply of inventory for single-family homes is 4.8 months, which indicates a seller's market. Inventory for existing condominiums is 12 months, which indicates a buyer's market. A balanced market between buyers and sellers offers between six- and nine-months supply.

Nationally, total housing inventory is 1.54 million units, according to NAR. That is down 0.6% from July 2025. There is 4.6-month supply of unsold inventory, unchanged from one year ago.

Miami Real Estate: $249 Million in Local Economic Impact

Every time a home is sold it impacts the economy: income generated from real estate industries (commissions, fees and moving expenses), expenditures related to home purchase (furniture and remodeling expenses), multiplier of housing related expenditures (income earned as a result of a home sale is re-circulated into the economy) and new construction (additional home sales induce added home production).

The total economic impact of a typical Florida home sale is $129,000, according to NAR. Miami-Dade sold 1,935 homes in July 2026 for a local economic impact of $249 million.

Miami-Dade total dollar volume increased 6.2% year-over-year in July 2026 to $1.9 billion.

Single-family home dollar volume increased 16.53% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. Condo dollar volume decreased 8.45% year-over-year to $707 million.

Miami Distressed Sales Remain at Historic Lows, Reflecting Healthy Market

Only 0.2% of all closed residential sales in Miami were distressed last month, including REO (bank-owned properties) and short sales. In 2009, distressed sales comprised 70% of Miami sales.

Short sales and REOs accounted for 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively, of total Miami sales in July 2026.

State & National Sales

In Florida, closed sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 23,870 in July 2026, up 5.1% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 8,194, up 11%.

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $425,000, up 3.7% year-over-year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Last month's statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $295,000, even vs. last year. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Nationally, total existing home sales increased 0.7% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.06 million, according to NAR. Median existing home prices increased to $434,100, up 2% from one year ago ($425,700) – the 37th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases.

Miami Real Estate Attracting Near List Price

The median percent of original list price received for single-family homes was 96% in July 2026. The median percent of original list price received for existing condominiums was 93%.

The median number of days between listing and contract dates for Miami single-family home sales was 45 days, up from 45 days last year. The median time to sale for single-family homes was 88 days, up from 85 days last year.

The median number of days between the listing date and contract date for condos was 86 days, up from 65 days. The median number of days to sale for condos was 125 days, up from 107 days.

Miami Cash Sales More than National Figure

Cash sales represented 35.1% of Miami closed sales in July 2026, compared to 37.1% in June 2025. About 26% of U.S. home sales are made in cash, according to the latest NAR statistics.

Cash buyers are not deterred by rising rates. The high percentage of cash buyers reflects Miami's top position as the preeminent American real estate market for foreign buyers, who tend to purchase with all cash as well as some moving from more expensive U.S. markets who can buy more with their profits from real estate sales.

Cash sales accounted for 47.5% of all Miami existing condo sales and 21.2% of single-family transactions.

To access July 2026 Miami-Dade Statistical Reports, visit http://www.SFMarketIntel.com

Note: Statistics in this news release may vary depending on reporting dates. MIAMI reports exact statistics directly from its MLS system.

About MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld

MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® in 1920, and is celebrating 106 years of service to REALTOR® members, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of nine boards: Corporate Board of Directors, MIAMI REALTORS® Division, RWorld Division, MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, BROWARD, PALM BEACH, ST. LUCIE & MARTIN, and YOUNG PROFESSIONALS NETWORK. MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld represent approximately 94,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTOR® association in the world and has official partnerships with 308 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI REALTORS® + RWorld, along with their respective Multiple Listing Services, MIAMI MLS and BeachesMLS, merged on May 11, 2026 in the largest merger in NAR history. The organization's proposed new name will be Miami and South Florida REALTORS®, pending approval by NAR. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com RWorld's official website is www.RWorld.com

SOURCE MIAMI Association of REALTORS®