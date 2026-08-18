Miami Voters Approve Item #172, Clearing the Way for Miami Marine Stadium Restoration

MIAMI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of sitting silent, Miami Marine Stadium is officially coming back to life. Miami voters decisively approved Item #172 today, setting the stage for one of the city's most ambitious cultural revitalization projects in decades. This is the first step towards the restoration of the historic waterfront venue and the reinvigoration of the surrounding Flex Park on Virginia Key. The referendum capped a sustained community campaign, led by Bring Back Marine Stadium, to bring the stadium back into public use, after being closed since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Miami Marine Stadium

The project, led by Oak View Group and its local partner Breakwater Hospitality Group, seeks to transform the iconic Miami Marine Stadium into a reimagined state-of-the-art venue for concerts, community events, and public gathering space - restoring a piece of Miami waterfront history that generations of residents have fought to save.

"This is a truly magical moment for the Magic City. Since the day I came into office, restoring Miami Marine Stadium has been a personal passion project. We have worked, advocated, and dreamed of seeing this cultural gem restored to the place it deserves in the heart of our city," said Commissioner Damian Pardo. "The people of Miami have spoken clearly, and they want this iconic landmark back. The hard work begins now, and I'm proud to stand behind this project every step of the way as we bring the Marine Stadium back to life and return this extraordinary piece of Miami's history to the public, where it belongs."

"We are elated that the Miami community advanced this important step forward in the restoration of one of Miami's most treasured landmarks," said Greg O'Dell, President of Venue Management, Oak View Group. "Miami Marine Stadium is more than a venue, it's a symbol of Miami's vibrant history and future. Alongside our Miami-based partners, Breakwater Hospitality Group, we aim to support the city of Miami in honoring its legacy while creating a vibrant space that will serve generations to come, celebrate local culture, and drive economic growth across the region."

Next steps include the negotiation of the management contract for the existing Flex Park. Simultaneously, Oak View Group will work closely with the City, preservation partners, the community, and Miami's creative and business leaders to launch a comprehensive study and visioning process for the renovated stadium, while exploring additional uses and programming that will maximize the potential and impact of this iconic waterfront site.

SOURCE Bring Back Marine Stadium; Breakwater Hospitality Group