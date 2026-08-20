Micaela Wall Voted 2026 Winston-Salem Journal Readers' Choice Favorite Real Estate Agent

Recognition marks Wall's second major public-vote honor in weeks, while The W Group earns Best Real Estate Company

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Micaela Wall, broker and owner of The W Group Real Estate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been voted 2026 Winston-Salem Journal Readers' Choice Favorite in the Real Estate Agent category. The annual recognition was decided by public vote, with Winston-Salem Journal readers voting for their favorite local businesses and professionals across the publication's annual Readers' Choice categories.

The Winston-Salem Journal is the daily newspaper serving Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, and its Readers' Choice Awards are one of the area's most visible annual community recognition programs. Because the results come from reader voting rather than an editorial panel, a Readers' Choice Favorite designation in the Real Estate Agent category reflects the direct judgment of the community Wall has served since entering real estate in January 2020.

"There's something special about recognition that comes directly from the community you serve," Wall said. "To be recognized individually while The W Group was also voted Best Real Estate Company makes this especially meaningful. I'm proud of our team, grateful to everyone who voted, and even more grateful for the trust our clients place in us every day."

In the same 2026 Winston-Salem Journal Readers' Choice Awards, The W Group Real Estate was named the Readers' Choice Winner for Best Real Estate Company. Wall founded the brokerage in early 2024 and leads it as broker and owner, which makes the 2026 results a dual recognition: readers voted for Wall individually in the Real Estate Agent category and voted her company the Winner among real estate companies.

The announcement follows another major regional honor. In June 2026, Micaela Wall was voted Best Real Estate Agent in YES! Weekly's Triad's Best 2026, a readers' poll spanning Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point, with results published June 10, 2026. The results marked Wall's second major local public-vote recognition in a matter of weeks, with two independent publications and two separate public votes recognizing the Winston-Salem real estate agent during the summer of 2026.

That community recognition is matched by independently verified performance data. RealTrends Verified, which ranks agents based on production data rather than public voting, placed Wall among the Top 5 agents in Winston-Salem and Top 100 in North Carolina for 2026 based on her 2025 sales, building on Top 10 Winston-Salem and Top 150 North Carolina rankings the prior year. In 2025, WStoday named Wall the Best Real Estate Agent in Winston-Salem through a separate public voting process.

Since beginning her real estate career in January 2020, Wall sold her first 100 homes within two years and has accumulated more than 100 five-star client reviews. Today, The W Group Real Estate serves buyers and sellers across Winston-Salem, Lewisville, Clemmons, Pfafftown, and the broader Piedmont Triad. Wall also publishes monthly real estate market updates on YouTube, analyzing housing trends in Winston-Salem and surrounding communities.

About The W Group Real Estate

The W Group Real Estate is a residential brokerage based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, serving buyers and sellers across Winston-Salem, Lewisville, Clemmons, Pfafftown, and the broader Triad. Founded in early 2024 by broker and owner Micaela Wall, the firm pairs strategic, high-visibility marketing with an education-first, relationship-driven approach to buying and selling homes. Learn more at yourtriadnchome.com.

Media Contact

Micaela Wall

The W Group Real Estate

(336) 443-6556

[email protected]

www.yourtriadnchome.com

SOURCE The W Group Real Estate