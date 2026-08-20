Michael Baker International Names Alicia Marchman VP, Talent Acquisition & HR AI Transformation

Veteran HR professional to lead enterprise talent acquisition and drive the next phase of Michael Baker's AI-enabled people strategy

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, architecture, consulting, and digital solutions, today announced that Alicia Marchman has joined the firm as VP, Talent Acquisition & HR AI Transformation. In this role, Ms. Marchman will lead the firm's talent acquisition strategy and spearhead HR's digital and AI-enabled transformation, advancing modern people systems that empower employees, support business growth, and position the firm for continued success. Combining operational excellence in talent acquisition with a forward-looking approach to innovation, she will drive the integration of AI, automation, and digital capabilities across recruiting and HR functions to support more informed decision-making, streamline workflows, and enhance the employee and candidate experience. Ms. Marchman will also advance the firm's ability to attract, hire, and develop top talent by leveraging technology, data-driven insights, and AI-enabled solutions, while fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and professional development within the Talent Acquisition team. Through her leadership, Michael Baker will continue building a more agile, data-informed people organization that attracts top talent and advances the firm's strategic priorities.

"Our people are the foundation of everything we do at Michael Baker and the driving force behind our success," said Tanya Currie, Chief Human Resources Officer at Michael Baker International. "As technology continues to transform the future of HR, we have a tremendous opportunity to leverage emerging technologies and data-driven insights to create better experiences, make more informed decisions, and attract, develop, and retain exceptional talent. Alicia's leadership will help to position Michael Baker at the forefront of HR innovation, harnessing the power of technology to build a more strategic, agile, and future-ready organization."

Ms. Marchman brings more than 25 years of industry experience, including over 15 years of building and growing high-performing enterprise recruiting organizations. She joins Michael Baker from AECOM, where she spent nearly 20 years and most recently served as Vice President and Global Head of Talent Acquisition. During her tenure, she also held a series of leadership roles, advancing from Senior Recruiter to Senior Director of Global Talent Acquisition Process & Technology before assuming her most recent global leadership position. Earlier in her career, Ms. Marchman was a Recruitment/Client Manager for RCS Corporation, where she led recruiting strategy for national nuclear staffing programs. In that role, she managed full-cycle recruitment across a broad range of technical, professional, and executive positions, helping clients meet critical workforce needs.

Ms. Marchman earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of South Carolina Aiken. Her HR credentials include Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), and Prosci Change Management certifications.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering, architecture, consulting, and technology services spanning four Verticals: Infrastructure, Places & Facilities, Federal and Government Services, and GovTech. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit, and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental, and construction and program management. For more than 85 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The company has more than 6,000 employees across more than 120 office locations. Michael Baker's Wolf Pack is committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while evolving its business to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

Julia Covelli

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SOURCE Michael Baker International