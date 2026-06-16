Michael D. Sharpton Joins American Pride Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Revenue Officer

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pride Bank announced today that Michael D. Sharpton has joined its executive management team as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Revenue Officer.

Michael D. Sharpton

In this role, Sharpton will lead the Bank's sales and lending functions, including American Pride Bank's expanding presence across Georgia, the Carolinas, and Florida. A values-driven leader with more than 30 years of experience building high-performing teams across the Southeastern United States, Sharpton brings deep expertise in sales leadership, strategic planning, and relationship-focused banking solutions.

Sharpton is joined by a team of 18 banking professionals who will establish and grow American Pride Bank's presence in key markets, including Charlotte and Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina.

"Michael exemplifies the type of bank we want to be — highly responsive, customer-centric, and focused on building lasting relationships with clients, communities, and teammates," said Dominik Mjartan, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Pride Bank. "Michael and our new colleagues have our full confidence, and we are eager to see this expansion help us fuel the success of more entrepreneurs and small businesses across our footprint."

These additions build on American Pride Bank's recent expansion into North Carolina through its merger with New Republic Bank, with full systems conversion scheduled for completion by July 1, 2026.

Sharpton believes community banks remain among the most powerful drivers of local economic growth. "Community banking plays a vital role in creating opportunity at the local level," Sharpton said. "I'm excited to join American Pride Bank at such a pivotal time and to build on its strong foundation of relationship banking together with this talented team."

About American Pride Bank

American Pride Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Bancorp, Inc., a $1.2 billion bank holding company serving high-achieving entrepreneurs in the fastest-growing markets in the Southeastern United States. Founded in 2007 by successful entrepreneurs, American Pride Bank delivers high-touch, relationship-driven banking solutions that create pathways to generational wealth and business success. With operations across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida, the Bank is a certified Minority Depository Institution and Benefit Corporation committed to delivering both financial and social returns. At American Pride Bank, your success is our pride. For locations, products, and more information, visit www.americanpride.bank.

Media Contact

Lawanna Saxon

Director of Marketing & Communications

American Pride Bank

478-382-3930 | [email protected]

SOURCE American Pride Bank