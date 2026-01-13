American Pride Bank Wholesale Expands One-Time Close Construction Programs for Investors and Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Pride Bank (APB) is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized One-Time Close Construction Loan programs through its wholesale mortgage division, APB Wholesale. The new product suite reinforces its commitment to providing flexible, innovative financial solutions for ambitious entrepreneurs and self-employed borrowers nationwide.

American Pride Bank was founded in 2007, followed by American Bancorp Inc. in 2008, by first-generation Americans and entrepreneurs to ensure that everyone has access to the financial products and services needed to earn their American Dream. The bank specializes in serving high-touch, relationship banking solutions that create pathways for generational wealth-building and business success.

As a national leader in innovative mortgage solutions, APB Wholesale is bridging the gap for brokers who serve borrowers that break the traditional mold, including the self-employed, owner-operators, and investors. The expansive suite of one-time close construction options will allow brokers to serve both homeowners and investors across a wide range of property types and covers both new builds and major renovations of existing structures.

President of the Mortgage Division Jessica Bluj said, "Traditional construction lending often requires multiple applications, which can crank up closing costs and add the constant stress of rate fluctuations."

Bluj, who led the development of the loan programs, first got the idea for the new product when she embarked on a custom home build of her own. At the time, she was working as a consultant and was shocked at how difficult it was to secure financing that made sense.

"I had the assets, but since I didn't have a current W-2, I faced hurdle after hurdle just trying to get the bank to make an accurate assessment of my financial picture. I realized that a lot of highly qualified borrowers are probably facing the same barriers simply because they don't tick traditional boxes. I wanted us to be different."

APB Wholesale's One-Time Close Construction Loan programs eliminate many of the barriers Bluj observed. Backed by a fully dedicated construction loan department, APB Wholesale offers a broad range of options to qualify borrowers through alt-doc programs, including options for DSCR and Profit and Loss statements. From initial approval through final conversion, her team provides hands-on expertise and clear communication. The programs reflect APB Wholesale's continued commitment to flexible, investor-focused lending solutions that simplify complex transactions and help brokers deliver smarter options to their clients.

"I am so proud of this product—it has the type of flexible loans and focused service that I wish I had access to when I started my build," Bluj said.

To explore one-time close construction loan programs, visit www.apbwholesale.com to become an approved broker. Mortgage professionals can also price scenarios instantly through the APB Pricer or connect directly with the APB Wholesale team to discuss scenarios by reaching out to [email protected]

About APB Wholesale

American Pride Bank Wholesale, or "APB Wholesale," is the wholesale arm of the mortgage division at American Pride Bank, Member FDIC. Founded by ambitious owner-operators, American Pride Bank delivers relationship banking services that help people and communities build generational wealth. Through responsive, high-touch financial solutions, the bank supports small business owners, homebuyers, and mortgage pros alike. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #402598.

