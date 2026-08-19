MICHAEL DAVID WINERY WELCOMES MICHAEL STEIN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL SALES

LODI, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael David Winery is pleased to announce Michael Stein as Vice President of National Sales, effective immediately. With more than 40 years of growth as a family-owned winery, Michael David Winery continues to strengthen its national presence and welcomes Michael's leadership as the company enters its next phase of expansion.

Michael brings more than two decades of wine industry experience, with previous sales leadership roles at renowned organizations including Robert Mondavi, Icon Estates (a subsidiary of Constellation Brands), Terlato Wine Group, and King Estate Winery. In his new role, Michael will oversee national sales strategy and U.S. distributor partnerships across both on-premise and off-premise channels, working closely with executive leadership to expand brand awareness and distribution nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the Michael David Winery team," says Melissa Phillips Stroud, Vice President of Michael David Winery. "His extensive experience building distributor partnerships, leading successful sales teams, and growing brands across the country makes him a tremendous addition as we continue to build on the momentum of Michael David Winery."

"I'm excited to begin this new journey with Michael David Winery, a true pioneer of Lodi's wine industry," says Michael Stein, Vice President of National Sales. "I'm honored to be part of the next chapter and look forward to helping grow its iconic brands, build on the family's legacy, and share the Michael David story with even more wine lovers across the country."

ABOUT MICHAEL DAVID WINERY

Michael David Winery is a family-owned and operated winery in Lodi, California, known for bold, distinctive wines and iconic brands including Freakshow, Misfits & Mavens, Earthquake, and Inkblot. Brothers Michael and David Phillips released their first commercial wines in 1984 after years of growing grapes for other wineries, building on six generations of family farming in Lodi.

Today, the sixth generation of the Phillips family, including Michael's daughter Melissa, continues the family legacy. Celebrating more than four decades as a bonded winery, Michael David farms more than 900 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation and produces wines that have earned top awards and recognition from wine enthusiasts nationwide.

For more information, visit www.michaeldavidwinery.com or follow Michael David Winery on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Jenyn Sousa, [email protected].

SOURCE Michael David Winery