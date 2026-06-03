Michael Koeppel Concludes Successful Term as Chairman of NYSSCPA BVLS Committee; Mark S. Gottlieb Appointed Successor

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakelet Advisory Group announces that its Founder and Managing Partner, Michael Koeppel, has concluded his two-year term as Chairman of the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA) Business Valuation and Litigation Services (BVLS) Committee.

Michael Koeppel, Lakelet Advisory Group Mark S. Gottlieb, MSG

During his tenure, Mr. Koeppel helped advance the committee's mission of supporting excellence in business valuation and litigation consulting while fostering greater engagement among valuation professionals throughout New York State. Under his leadership, the committee continued to expand educational programming, strengthen professional collaboration, and promote thought leadership within the profession.

"Serving as Chairman of the BVLS Committee has been an incredible honor," said Mr. Koeppel. "I am proud of what our community has accomplished together and grateful for the dedication, expertise, and collaboration demonstrated by so many talented members throughout my term."

The NYSSCPA BVLS Committee serves as a leading resource for CPAs and valuation professionals, providing educational opportunities, technical guidance, and a forum for professional development in the fields of business valuation and litigation consulting.

Succeeding Mr. Koeppel as Chairman is Mark S. Gottlieb, Mr. Gottlieb brings extensive leadership experience in valuations. In 2025, Mr. Gottlieb was recognized as a Top Valuator by Forbes.

"I am honored to assume this role and build upon the strong foundation Michael and the committee leadership have established," said Mr. Gottlieb. "Having the opportunity to contribute at this level, alongside colleagues whose work I have followed and learned from for decades, is something I do not take lightly."

"Mark's leadership experience, vision, and dedication make him exceptionally well-suited for this role," added Mr. Koeppel. "I have every confidence that the committee will continue to thrive under his guidance."

About Lakelet Advisory Group

Lakelet Advisory Group is a boutique valuation and financial advisory firm providing business valuation, litigation support, transaction advisory, and financial consulting services to attorneys, business owners, accountants, and institutional clients nationwide.

About MSG Accountants, Consultants & Business Valuation

MSG is a team of seasoned financial experts who provide forensic accounting investigations, business valuation, economic damages, and post-transaction dispute resolution services to attorneys and their clients.

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SOURCE Lakelet Advisory Group