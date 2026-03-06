Lakelet Advisory Group Founder Michael Koeppel Featured in ABA Judges' Journal

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakelet Advisory Group's Founder and Managing Director Michael Koeppel has been published in the American Bar Association's Judges' Journal. His article, titled "Heightened Duty of Court-Appointed Neutrals in Business Valuation," appears in the Winter 2026 issue and addresses the unique responsibilities valuation professionals face when serving the court.

The article explores the evolving expectations placed on court-appointed neutrals involved in business valuation disputes. These professionals often serve in complex litigation and bankruptcy matters where courts rely on independent financial expertise to inform judicial decisions. Mr. Koeppel's piece examines how neutrality, transparency, and methodological rigor become especially critical when an expert is appointed by the court rather than retained by a party.

The Judges' Journal is a respected publication of the American Bar Association that provides analysis and commentary on issues relevant to the judiciary and legal practitioners. Mr. Koeppel's contribution reflects his ongoing work in litigation support and financial analysis, particularly in matters involving bankruptcy, complex business disputes, and contested valuations.

Mr. Koeppel is widely recognized for his expertise in bankruptcy-related valuation issues. In late 2025, he authored the book Methodologies and Challenges in Bankruptcy Valuation, which examines the analytical frameworks and practical considerations involved when valuing distressed businesses. The book addresses topics such as solvency analysis, valuation in restructuring contexts, and the challenges professionals face when financial uncertainty complicates traditional valuation approaches.

At Lakelet Advisory Group, Mr. Koeppel regularly assists courts, attorneys, trustees, and financial professionals in matters requiring independent valuation and financial analysis. His work often involves serving as a neutral expert, performing business valuations in litigation, and providing financial opinions in bankruptcy proceedings.

Individuals interested in reading Mr. Koeppel's article in the ABA Judges' Journal may request a copy directly from Lakelet Advisory Group.

Lakelet Advisory Group is a leading advisory firm specializing in business valuation and litigation support. The firm works with attorneys, courts, trustees, and business owners across a wide range of industries to provide independent financial analysis in complex disputes and transactions.

For more information about the article or to request a copy, please contact Lakelet Advisory Group.

