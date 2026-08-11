Michael Maertens Hired as Century Fasteners Corp. - Chief Financial Officer

Century Fasteners Corp. is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Maertens, a seasoned financial executive with a proven track record of driving operational excellence and scaling high-growth organizations, as the new Chief Financial Officer.

ELMHURST, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.CenturyFasteners.com) is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Maertens, a seasoned financial executive with a proven track record of driving operational excellence and scaling high-growth organizations, as the new Chief Financial Officer.

About Michael Maertens

Michael Maertens possesses 20 years of experience in building investor-grade finance functions and reporting, budgeting, cash flow management, cost optimization, margin expansion and site-level profitability. In this role, Mike will oversee all aspects of Century Fasteners global financial operations. This includes corporate finance, financial planning & analysis (FP&A), and accounting functions. As a core member of the executive leadership team, Mike will play a pivotal role in accelerating the company's financial strategy, capital allocation, and market expansion.

Education: Master of Science in Finance & Bachelor of Business Administration from Walsh College, Troy, MI.

The Chief Financial Officer reports to the Century Fasteners Corp., President, Evan Stieglitz.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and consumable products to the military, aerospace, electronics, automotive, sheet metal fabrication, contract manufacturing, telecommunications and medical industries. Founded in 1955, Century Fasteners is an AS and ISO certified company that stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Learn more about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. by visiting www.CenturyFasteners.com.

Media Contact:

John Ringold

Director of Marketing

Century Fasteners Corp.

[email protected]

www.centuryfasteners.com

Contact:

***@optonline.net

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SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.