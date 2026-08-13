Michael O'Loughlin Named CEO and Executive Editor of National Catholic Reporter

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Catholic Reporter (NCR) announced today that Michael J. O'Loughlin will become the organization's next CEO and Executive Editor, succeeding Joe Ferullo, who has led NCR for nearly four years.

The appointment follows a multi-month search and transition process led by NCR's Board of Directors.

Michael O'Loughlin

"This appointment is the result of months of careful planning," said Stephen Miller, chair of the NCR Board of Directors. "We are confident that Michael's editorial vision and leadership experience make him the right choice to guide NCR into its next chapter. On behalf of the board, I also want to express our deep gratitude to Joe Ferullo for his nearly four years of leadership, during which he elevated NCR both editorially and financially."

Ferullo, who has served as CEO since 2022, will step down from his role but will continue to support the organization through the transition.

"It has been an honor to lead NCR through a period of real growth," Ferullo said. "I'm confident that Michael is the right person to take over leadership of this organization, and I look forward to seeing NCR continue to thrive under his direction."

O'Loughlin expressed gratitude for the board's confidence and enthusiasm for the road ahead.

"I'm deeply grateful to the board for this appointment and I'm excited about the future of NCR," O'Loughlin said. "By building on the strong foundation that's been established at NCR, we will continue growing our community of dedicated readers and supporters with the best of Catholic journalism."

O'Loughlin is currently NCR's executive editor, a role he began on January 5, 2026. He previously spent nine years at America Media, the Jesuit news and commentary publication, serving first as national correspondent for seven years and then as founding executive director of Outreach, the LGBTQ Catholic news site created by Jesuit Fr. James Martin. Previously, he was a staff reporter for The Boston Globe's former Catholic news site Crux and before that, he was communications manager for the National Leadership Roundtable on Church Management. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic and other publications.

O'Loughlin is author of the 2021 book, Hidden Mercy, which chronicles the church's response to the HIV and AIDS crisis in the United States and his reporting on HIV and AIDS was nominated for a GLAAD media award in 2023. He has given talks at more than 75 Catholic parishes, universities, medical schools, hospitals, and nonprofit organizations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

He holds a master's degree in religion from Yale Divinity School and a bachelor's degree in theology from St. Anselm College.

O'Loughlin will assume the combined CEO and Executive Editor role on September 14, working closely with Ferullo to ensure a smooth transition.

About the National Catholic Reporter The National Catholic Reporter is an independent news organization that attracts about 1.5 million online monthly readers covering the Catholic Church and issues of faith, justice, and culture since 1964.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Starcev

816-968-2202

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Catholic Reporter Publishing