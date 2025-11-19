NCR/Wittcoff Foundation Survey Reveals Strong Faith and Social Justice Commitment Among U.S. Catholic College Students

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey conducted for the National Catholic Reporter (NCR) and the Wittcoff Foundation reveals that a significant majority of U.S. Catholic college students maintain an active and influential engagement with their faith.

The NCR/Wittcoff Foundation Survey of Young Catholics found that 8 in 10 students reported current involvement with the church. Specifically, 55% of all respondents attend Mass at least a few times a month, and 65% pray daily or a few times a week, underscoring the ongoing importance of faith practices in their lives.

The findings emphasize the central role of Catholic social teaching (CST) in students' perspectives. Sixty-five percent of respondents expressed some familiarity with CST, and among this group, a striking 91% reported that it is influential in how they consider social and political issues. Even when broadened to all students, whether or not they expressed an understanding of CST, 59% said church teachings influence their political and social thinking.

Students primarily identified helping the poor and sick (90%) and caring for the environment (72%) as key elements of CST.

The poll, conducted by Mercury Analytics among 401 Catholic students at both Catholic and non-Catholic four-year institutions, also highlighted students' primary concerns. Financial issues topped the list, with cost of living (66%), affordable housing (61%), and student debt (61%) cited most often.

Regarding political engagement, 60% of students said their Catholic faith influences how they vote. Students also reported being influenced by church leadership, with 62% saying Pope Francis had a large or somewhat large impact on their Catholicism, and 54% saying the same about Pope Leo XIV.

The National Catholic Reporter (NCR) is an independent, lay-led news organization that has covered the Catholic Church and its role in the world since 1964. Recognized for its investigative journalism, in-depth analysis, and commitment to social justice, NCR provides a platform for reporting and commentary on issues of faith, politics, and culture. Learn more at ncronline.org .

