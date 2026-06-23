Michael T. van der Veen Featured in Newsweek Discussing High-Profile Nancy Guthrie "No Body" Case

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin is proud to announce that founding partner Michael T. van der Veen was recently featured in Newsweek providing legal analysis on the ongoing investigation surrounding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, a case drawing national attention due to the absence of physical remains.

In the article, van der Veen explained how prosecutors can successfully pursue criminal charges in so-called "no body" cases by relying on circumstantial evidence to establish that a crime occurred.

"Prosecutors can prove it circumstantially because judges give a jury instruction… that circumstantial evidence is just as strong or stronger than direct evidence," van der Veen told Newsweek. "Through the circumstantial evidence, the prosecutor can prove the corpus delicti, or 'body of the crime.'"

van der Veen emphasized that early evidence of disruption in a missing person's routine can play a significant role in helping investigators and prosecutors establish the foundation of a criminal case, even when physical remains have not been recovered.

He also noted that the circumstances surrounding Guthrie's disappearance make a voluntary departure unlikely.

"She was 84 years old with a pacemaker and required daily medication… the odds that she voluntarily went missing are very low," van der Veen said.

The Newsweek article examines the legal and evidentiary challenges associated with prosecuting homicide and disappearance cases without the recovery of a victim's body. Such cases often require prosecutors to build a comprehensive narrative through witness testimony, forensic evidence, digital records, and other circumstantial facts.

As one of Pennsylvania's most recognized criminal defense attorneys, Michael T. van der Veen is frequently sought by national media outlets for insight into complex criminal investigations, constitutional issues, trial strategy, and high-profile legal matters. His commentary helps the public better understand the legal standards and evidentiary burdens involved in criminal prosecutions.

"Cases involving missing persons and the absence of physical evidence present unique challenges for both prosecutors and defense attorneys," said van der Veen. "Understanding how circumstantial evidence is evaluated is critical to understanding how our justice system approaches these difficult cases."

van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin has built a reputation for aggressive advocacy and strategic representation in state and federal criminal matters throughout Pennsylvania and beyond. The firm's attorneys handle a wide range of complex criminal defense cases, appeals, and constitutional litigation.

About van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin

van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin is a nationally recognized law firm based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The firm provides representation in criminal defense, civil litigation, personal injury, business disputes, and appellate matters. Led by founding partner Michael T. van der Veen, the firm is known for its trial experience, strategic advocacy, and commitment to protecting clients' rights in high-stakes legal matters.

To contact van der Veen, Hartshorn & Levin for legal representation, visit the firm's website at: https://www.mtvlaw.com.

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